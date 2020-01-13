Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Dec. 20, 2019, property located at 10 Frederick St., Village of Waverly, from Joseph Picco to Thomas and Cindy Patrick for $60,000.

On Dec. 20, 2019, property located at 66 Dry Brook Rd., Town of Candor, from Henry Huizinga to Patrick and Tiffany Slater for $98,412.

On Dec. 20, 2019, property located at 11 Jennifer Lane, Town of Owego, from Sarah and Christopher Kilpatrick to Tamara Carter for $144,000.

On Dec. 20, 2019, property located at 112 Barton Rd., Town of Owego, from Stephen and Tonia Melocco to Preston and Mallory Evans for $152,000.

On Dec. 20, 2019, property located at 284 Sulphur Springs Rd., Town of Owego, from Carl Freitag to Sheri Dokken for $80,500.

On Dec. 20, 2019, property located at 17 Tulls Corners Rd., Town of Candor, from Victoria Wickizer As Atty. In Fact, Vaughan Neild By Atty. In Fact to 3KLCS, LLC for $22,000.

On Dec. 20, 2019, property located at Howe Road, Town of Richford, from Ray and Catherine Szymczak to Edgar and Carol Armstrong for $29,900.

On Dec. 20, 2019, property located at 4510 West Creek Rd., Town of Candor, from Robert, Brian and Sandra Hutchinson to Kyle Sherman for $35,000.

On Dec. 23, 2019, property located at 67 Elm St., Village of Newark Valley, from David and Erica Amaro to Troy Rouille for $179,787.

On Dec. 23, 2019, property located at 9 Franklin Ave., Village of Newark Valley, from Estate of Catherine Clement to Scott Kasmarcik for $125,000.

On Dec. 23, 2019, property located at 2474 Bodle Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Joann Shrauger to Gregory and Barbara Woolever for $5,000.

On Dec. 23, 2019, property located at 796 Owego Rd., Town of Candor, from David and Cindy Ross to Pamela, Christopher and Sarah Kilpatrick for $177,000.

On Dec. 23, 2019, property located at 11 Fred Catlin Rd., Tioga, from Shane and Shepanie Mills to Ian McDonald for $225,000.

On Dec. 23, 2019, property located at 231 Jewett Hill Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Michael and Rebecca O’Neil to Douglas and Donna Connery, Lewis and Donna Warner for $74,000.

On Dec. 23, 2019, property located at 4 and 6 Liddington Rd., Town of Richford, from Brian and Hope Enslow to Tommy and Catherine Prince for $85,000.

On Dec. 24, 2019, property located at 15 Maryvale Dr., Town of Owego, from Robert Wilkie to Gary Thomas for $152,900.

On Dec. 24, 2019, property located at 263 Spencer Rd., Town of Candor, from Chad Jump to William and Michela Beach for $102,820.

On Dec. 24, 2019, property located at 478 Waverly St., Village of Waverly, from Jamey Erogan to Christopher MacNeal for $75,500.

On Dec. 24, 2019, property located at 38 New St., Town of Owego, from Rebecca Deritis to Brian and Brandi Wilson for $142,500.

On Dec. 26, 2019, property located at 304 South Hill Rd., Town of Spencer, from Jonathan Spence to Nicholas Lango for $120,000.

On Dec. 26, 2019, property located at 32 Courtright Hill Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Loretta Perry As Atty. In Fact, Elaine King By Atty. in Fact to Casey Green for $20,000.

On Dec. 26, 2019, property located at Wilson Creek Road, Town of Berkshire, from Stephen and Theresa Wilkins to George Decker Sr. for $15,000.

On Dec. 27, 2019, property located at 12783 St. Rt. 38, Town of Berkshire, from Robert and Margaret Bathrick to Maykayla Pirger for $90,000.

On Dec. 27, 2019, property located at 62 Fred Catlin Rd., Tioga, from Kevin and Gail Gillette to Shane and Stephanie Mills for $375,000.

On Dec. 27, 2019, property located at 1001 Forest Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Concepcion Pallady to Jordan and Britney Hathaway for $170,000.

On Dec. 30, 2019, property located at 84 Logue Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from Robert and Porter Knight to Rudolph and Patricia Difiglia for $232,000.

On Dec. 30, 2019, property located at 10 Billings Rd., Town of Owego, from Chad Beck to Paul Willess for $97,850.

On Dec. 31, 2019, property located at 5538 Gaskill Rd., Town of Owego, from Suzanne Stephenson to Rudy Parker for $1,000.

On Dec. 31, 2019, property located at 109 Walnut St., Village of Nichols, from Tony Fox to William Slater for $183,125.

On Dec. 31, 2019, property located at 1550 Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from Joan Novitsky to Dale and Angela Furch for $187,000.

On Dec. 31, 2019, property located at Dr. Knapp Road North, Town of Newark Valley, from David and Ann Lowdermilk to Alex and Daiamy Kirzanek for $12,000.

On Jan. 2, 2020, property located at 2718 Wilson Creek Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Lois Mills to Christopher and Anna Erickson for $136,000.

On Jan. 2, 2020, property located at 32 Spaulding Hill Rd., Tioga, from Judith Loop and Thomas Truesdail to James Carter and Amanda Gaudette Carter for $111,000.

On Jan. 3, 2020, property located at 28 Ott Rd., Town of Candor, from Karen Humphrey to Michael and Grace Middaugh for $95,000,

On Jan. 3, 2020, property located at 155 Fred Catlin Rd., Tioga, from Newark Valley Manufactured Home Community LLC to Newark Valley Parksites LLC for $80,000.

On Jan. 6, 2020, property located at Glen Road, Town of Berkshire, from Michael Kilmurray to The Friggen Maple Trust for $12,000.

On Jan. 7, 2020, property located at Southwick Road, Town of Candor, from Paul, Joan and Jeffrey Jantz to Kevin and Jacqueline Dodge for $66,500.

On Jan. 7, 2020, property located at 117 Howard St., Village of Waverly, from Christina Meyers to Kimmey Desisti-Quinn for $104,940.

On Jan. 8, 2020, property located at 11 Sherwood Blvd., Tioga, from Valerie Towers to Helen Herbert and David MaCauley for $151,163.