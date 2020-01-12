What’s Happening for the week of January 12, 2020

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com or drop it off at our office. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of event. Space available, your event will appear.

JANUARY 13

Berkshire Free Library Annual Meeting, 7 p.m. at the library.

JANUARY 14

Tioga County First Regular Meeting of 2020 will be held at noon, Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Finance / Legal and Safety, 10:30 a.m., County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Weekly Tuesday Soup / Chili Supper, 5 p.m., St. Mark’s Church, 17 Main St., Candor.

Smart Speakers: Smart Choice Tuesday Free Workshop, 1 to 3 p.m., GFJ Tech Center, 1001 Park St., Endicott.

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spaulding Memorial Library, 724 South Main St., Athens.

JANUARY 15

CANCELLED: Tioga County Economic Development Planning Board Meeting, 7 p.m., 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.

S.T.E.A.M. Night, 6:30 p.m., Noble Room, 9 Park St., Newark Valley.

Social Gaming Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spaulding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens.

Men Free Thru Christ Support Group, 6 p.m., Haven of Rest, 62-64 North Ave., Owego. Held Wednesday evenings; call 972-7635 for more information.

JANUARY 16

Candor Central School Board of Education Regular Meeting, 7 p.m., H.S. Library Media Center, Candor.

Adult Book Club; the 1 p.m. group will be discussing the book Rainwater by Sandra Brown, and the 6 p.m. group will be discussing the book Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury, Spaulding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens.

JANUARY 17

Team Trivia, 8 p.m., Owego Moose Lodge, 3 Goodrich Rd. Open to the public. Food is available.

JANUARY 18

Movie Night: “The Little Princess”, 6:30 p.m., Noble Room, 9 Park St., Newark Valley. Admission and refreshments by donation.

Author Kathy Corse Reading All That I Had, 2 to 4 p.m., Riverow Bookshop, 187 Front St., Owego.

JANUARY 19

January Meeting and Potluck Luncheon of the Finger Lakes Finns, 1:00 p.m., Newfield Fire Hall, 77 Main St., Newfield.

ArtSplash! Workshop “Collage Art”, 1 p.m., Candor Free Library is located at 2 Bank St., Candor. The class is free and materials are provided. Space is limited to 15 participants, so please call 659-7375 to register.

Pasta and Bowling Fundraiser for Incurable Pediatric Brain Condition, noon, Ripic’s Carousel Lanes, 137 Laurel Ave., Binghamton.

JANUARY 20

Windows10 Basics Monday Free Workshop, 5:30-7:30 p.m., GFJ Tech Center, 1001 Park St., Endicott.

JANUARY 21

Weekly Tuesday Soup / Chili Supper, 5 p.m., St. Mark’s Church, 17 Main St., Candor.

Spencer Candor Lions Club Dinner, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Federated Church, 70 Main St., Spencer; two stews, bread and salad, beverages and desserts. Donation.

JANUARY 23

The Owego American Legion Auxiliary will host a Community Dinner, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Post 401, Main Street, Owego. Meal will include lasagna with meat sauce, salad, bread and dessert for $8.

Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop), 10 a.m., County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Fun, Free, and USEFUL Apps! Free Workshop, 1 to 3 p.m., GFJ Tech Center, 1001 Park St., Endicott.

JANUARY 24

Team Trivia, 8 p.m., Owego Moose Lodge, 3 Goodrich Rd. Open to the public. Food is available.

JANUARY 25

Sgt. Delmage of the Tioga County Sheriff’s Department presents CRASE – Civilian Response Active Shooter event, 1 p.m., Candor Fire Hall, Candor. RSVP required, call Rita at 222-0321.

JANUARY 26

Future Stars Booster Club Spaghetti Dinner, noon to 4 p.m., Owego Elks Cub, 223 Front St., Owego.

The Humane Society Bi-annual Bowl-a-Rama, 2 p.m., Midway Lanes located at 213 North Jensen Rd., Vestal. All proceeds will benefit The Humane Society.

JANUARY 28

Weekly Tuesday Soup / Chili Supper, 5 p.m., St. Mark’s Church, 17 Main St., Candor.

Intro to Google Photos, 1 to 3 p.m., GFJ Tech Center, 1001 Park St., Endicott.

Mobile Food Pantry Distribution, noon, St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church parking lot, 110 Penn. Ave., Apalachin. Bring your own bags or boxes.

Family Movie Night “Adams Family Halloween”, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Popcorn and drinks provided.

JANUARY 31

Book Club: One Second After by William Forstchen, 12:15 p.m., Van Etten Library, 83 Main St., Van Etten.

Team Trivia, 8 p.m., Owego Moose Lodge, 3 Goodrich Rd. Open to the public. Food is available.

FEBRUARY 3

Weekly Tuesday Soup / Chili Supper, 5 p.m., St. Mark’s Church, 17 Main St., Candor.

FEBRUARY 5

Valley Harmony Concert with special guests Laurie Holdrige and Eric Machan “Lessons and Carols for Twelfth Night”, 2 p.m., Newark Valley United Church of Christ, Newark Valley. This will be a free concert with freewill offerings accepted.

FEBRUARY 6

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

The Brothers for the Cross (UMM) Regular Monthly Breakfast Meeting. 8 a.m., Blue Dolphin Restaurant, Apalachin.

FEBRUARY 7

“Doug’s to go” Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Candor Fire Station. To benefit St. Baldrick’s event.

FEBRUARY 8

Memorial Park Baptist Church and Grace Lutheran Church will be cosponsoring a “Midwinter Vacation Bible School, 1 to 3 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 709 Main St., Vestal. Open to children from age four to teens. For more information, call 785-3757 or 748-0840.

FEBRUARY 11

Weekly Tuesday Soup / Chili Supper, 5 p.m., St. Mark’s Church, 17 Main St., Candor.

FEBRUARY 18

Weekly Tuesday Soup/Chili Supper, 5 p.m., St. Mark’s Church, 17 Main St., Candor.

FEBRUARY 19

Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.

Tioga County Economic Development Planning Board Meeting, 7 p.m., 56 Main St., Owego.

MARCH 5

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

MARCH 15

Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.

APRIL 2

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

APRIL 15

Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.

MAY 7

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

MAY 20

Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.

JUNE 4

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

JUNE 17

Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.

JULY 2

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

JULY 15

Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.

AUGUST 6

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

AUGUST 19

Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.

SEPTEMBER 3

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

SEPTEMBER 16

Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.

OCTOBER 1

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

OCTOBER 21

Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.

NOVEMBER 5

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 18

Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.

DECEMBER 3

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

DECEMBER 16

Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.