Readers’ Column for the week of January 12, 2020

What is the difference between hard drugs, marijuana, alcohol, tobacco, or vaping? Answer: The length of time it takes to kill you. However, less harmful if you tax them and declare their use recreational.

~

Here we go again. Multiple reports from reliable government and private sources all highlight that New York State has the largest exodus of population in the Country. Cuomo in the past has blamed climate. A recent comment from a local labor economic expert says maybe the reason is climate. We all know the FACT is the exodus is driven by the state’s high taxes. Many reliable sources, such as Kiplinger’s, have highlighted this fact for many years now. Did Cuomo address this issue in the 2020 State of the State address? The answer is NO as he continues to support government giveaway programs that COST US ALL in our taxes. Our brilliant Democratic Socialist New York government hasn’t the courage of addressing the population exodus because then they would be admitting it is happening! I have no party affiliation but would support a REAL LEADER who had the backbone to (1) Admit there is a Population Exodus and (2) Address the Problem with some solutions. People are leaving and creating a SMALLER TAX BASE that we then have to make up for; but all Cuomo is doing is proposing MORE Government spending and business burdening regulations. Will anyone or group stop this Death Cycle?

~

The bail reform law is a total slap in the face to all law enforcement, and to law-abiding citizens of New York! This past week a women was caught with 2 ounces of meth; not only is she more than likely a user, but a dealer too! This drug is a scourge to society and highly addictive. When our state politicians claim that they have our best interests in mind on the drug issues plaguing our state that’s total bull! The only people that need bail are the ones that break the law; if you decide to do something illegal than you also need to suffer the consequences. It must be a real letdown when a law enforcement officer who puts their life on the line everyday, does his or her job just to see their hard work walk out the door. We as taxpayers deserve and should demand better from our so-called state political leaders!

~

Suppose Joe Jones and Sam Smith both get arrested for an ounce of pot; first offense for both. Bail is set at $10,000 for each. Joe is well-to-do, posts it easily, and gets released. Sam is struggling and cannot post it so he stays in jail. The bail law is based on the equality assumption we like to claim we adhere to – so why let finances determine who gets to go free? It lets Sam go free too. A lot of people post bail and get released. It’s pretty normal. And by the way – it doesn’t apply to violent crimes and most felonies for that matter. Jack the Ripper is not getting out on bail. People who think they will benefit from your fear are playing you.

~

Regarding the discontinuation of one-use plastic bags; since we are either going to be using our own bags, or potentially paying for paper bags (which were provided at no charge just a few decades ago, when there was no such thing as plastic grocery bags) are the prices on store merchandise going to be lowered since the store no longer incurs the cost of bags? What are we supposed to do with “reusable bags” that are no longer reusable, since currently, they are not recyclable? They do get damaged and/or dirty. Do they end up in the landfill for the next thousand years before they break down? If single use plastic bags were recyclable, why was there not more of an effort made to do so? What’s next? I find other plastic waste much more prevalent than plastic bags, at least in our area – water bottles (the 5 cent return is apparently not helping), dirty baby diapers chucked out along side the road, etc. I say it follows we should eliminate plastic water bottles entirely and go back to cloth diapers. Yeah, like that’s going to happen.

~

I would like to comment about the Sheriff’s Deputy that knocked on our door Christmas Eve to see if we owned a cat that was killed out in front of the house on Glen Mary Drive, because he thought it looked like someone’s pet. In today’s Our Daily Bread Devotion, it speaks of Mysterious Helpers, Angels in disguise here on earth. Thank you God for the Angels you send, meeting us in our time of need.

~

People keep bringing up the fact that Hillary won the popular vote because the Trump supporters keep claiming he’s the people’s choice. He wasn’t. Hillary was. Try to grasp that.

~

Thank you for the suggestions to listen to God. I will as soon as I can figure out which one of the myriad of gods people believe in is the real one.

~

To the person that saw a Bigfoot – I thought I was the only one! Thank you for speaking out, I saw it too about two weeks ago, way up West Beecher / Weiss Road and on the edge of the woods around dusk. It ran into the woods so fast after it saw me!

~

Owego doesn’t need a new name for it’s Post Office nearly as badly as it needs a new Post Office, located elsewhere. The one we have now is outdated, inconvenient to get to and a throwback to a time when most commerce was centered downtown and there was less traffic. It conveniences only those who reside or work in the heart of the village. It also exasperates the parking and traffic issues on Lake Street. I would think that the fact that it is completely handicapped inaccessible would in and of itself disqualify it for such a purpose. The building is ugly and has value to only the most hardcore preservationists. There is no historical value to it that adds to the goal of business or tourism downtown. It’s not even suitable for repurposing. Use the spot for new, architecturally interesting buildings that are built to look old, as we see being used extensively in Ithaca. Try making some new history that will endure.

~

I want to give kudos to a young lady who has been helping the homebound with outdoor duties such as taking refuse cans to the curb and getting mail and whatever is out of reach. There are many needs for seniors and those that are handicapped. I’m so thankful for her service.

~

Landlords around here need to learn that there is more to owning and renting a place than just collecting rent. For one thing there is a noise ordinance in the village, and another thing is that a tenant has the right to piece and quiet, meaning not to be disturbed at all hours. You think it’s okay for them to do whatever they want to do no matter how it affects anyone else; not only are they guilty of violating the law and the rights of others, you are guilty as well by allowing it to happen when you know what is going on and refusing to do anything to put an end to it.

~

Your NYSEG bill has 18 different charges for gas and electricity. Included are Research and Development (R&D) and Systems Benefits Charges (SBC – clean energy activities). Notice it says “activities” as opposed to infrastructure, and most importantly omits “lobbying costs”. Qatar is NYSEG’s largest stockholder. It is the national objective of Qatar to be the world’s largest solar panel manufacturer. NYSEG wants a 23 percent increase to the electric delivery (infrastructure) charge, the largest portion of your bill. After New York City resident Cynthia Nixon challenged Cuomo, he undercut her by going more extreme green with his new, new Green New Deal. New York’s passivity to financial rape is why we are depopulating faster than any other state. This is just more taxation, and taxes will never fix a fictitious Climate Change. Yes, NYSEG says it is necessary for Climate Change, not warming. Can’t fix stupid either.

~

Regarding the comments on Christmas lights; it is my house, my electric bill, and none of your concern if I put up Christmas lights or not! If you don’t like them, don’t look at them!

~

I just got my town tax today. Tioga Downs pays a lot of money to the town and supposedly the taxes were supposed to go down for the people and mine went up $40! So what’s up with that?

~

I had to laugh when I read the comment about those who do not decorate with all the lights outside their homes for the holidays. I for one do not receive welfare and therefore cannot afford the added expense. But more importantly, the real reason for the lights is to light the way to welcome the baby Jesus into your home. In today’s world we have lost that. More celebrate Christmas for all the wrong reasons. So there’s why there is no lighting of the homes. People are not welcoming Jesus into their home.

~

I have four horse blankets I would like to give away free of charge. They are older but are in good shape. They do need washing. One is light green with blue trim, size 78”; one is dark green with black trim, about 80”; one is green with blue trim, 82” with the tail flap missing; and one is two toned blue and silver, 76”. Please call 657-8035 after 9 a.m., located in Berkshire.

~

I live on Holmes Avenue, right near where the Taylor fire is and it’s still burning, almost 24 hours. I don’t know what the town regulations are but they need to address this kind of situation again. They have problems getting water. What is the town of Owego going to do about Taylor and their recycling?

~

To the person that called in about seeing Bigfoot on Glenmary Drive – I believe you! We don’t all know what is out there. We are on Glenmary, and it’s a very windy twisty road and I have family there so I’d like to know where precisely on the road it was. That would be good to know for other folks to keep an eye out. I do believe you!

~

Why is it that in the Owego Pennysaver press, a local newspaper, we have more national rather than local comments about what’s going on in our area? I’d like to see more local information and comments than the political Trump bashing and uneducated comments from people, if it’s at all possible.

~

Don’t move into the village of Owego unless you have lots of money.

~

So if you saw big foot, did you snap a picture? That would be the proof. Somehow I do not believe you.

~

Vote Cuomo out of office! He wants to release dangerous people into our society and thank God we have a president who doesn’t eat horse manure. He is a man of action, protecting the American people. Vote straight republican the rest of your life!

~

DRI, that’s a good name for the projects expected to start in the spring of 2020 in the village of Owego with only half the funds being provided by the state and the other half being provided by village taxpayers. That will definitely run the village DRY!

~

You only received a $2,300 sewer bill from the village of Owego for 2019? Wow! You must have a small place!

~

Have you noticed that Spectrum is changing the channel lineup and they’re taking some of the channels we normally watch and putting them someplace else? And if you want that channel back it will cost you extra!

~

I’m sorry to disappoint the caller who said they were on Glenmary Drive and saw a Sasquatch. It was me. I saw you first. I’m not kidding.

~

Why is the negative more fun to talk about than the positive? I don’t think it is. I find negatives very boring.

National Political Viewpoints

If you saw any of the funeral procession for the terrorist Soleimani, you might think it impressive. Don’t be fooled by what you saw. Students, business owners, government employees and others were FORCED to attend. Media didn’t tell you that did they? Gee, I wonder why?

~

How many of you Trump worshipers are going to join the military and fight a war that your orange god is stampeding toward. How many of you Trumpsters are willing to send your sons and daughters to die because this idiot hated someone. I’m betting NONE of you are willing to put your families in harm’s way, which makes all of you both hypocrites and cowards!

~

Can anyone make sense out of this? Obama ordered over 3,000 strikes on Iran and Iraq during his time in office, and ordered the killing of Bin Laden with no Congressional approval. President Trump orders ONE strike, which took out a known terrorist, Soleimani, and he gets grief from the loons in Congress and the media. How does any of this make sense?

~

If trump is such a great president, answer this; where is our bigger, better, less costly health plan? Why isn’t Mexico paying for the wall? Where is our infrastructure plan? And why hasn’t the deficit been eliminated, when are all the jobs coming back from overseas? Where are all the new coal jobs? Why is the deficit growing at the fastest rate in our country’s history? Where are our lower prescription drug prices? Why do the top 1 percent get the tax breaks and where is our $4,000 dollar raise he said everyone would get due to the tax breaks for corporations? These were all PROMISES he made during his campaign. Will watch for your answers. Oh and by the way there are over 400 bills (275 of which are bipartisan) sitting on McConnell’s desk that were passed in the House, so don’t say the do nothing Democrats.

~

So, Trumpsters, what do you think of your illustrious leader now? Do any of you have loved ones in the armed forces? I do. I don’t want to see her deployed to the Middle East. But, being Trumpsters, you will think it is an honor to fight for your country and your cowardly POTUS. When the fighting starts, do you honestly think our allies will help? He has insulted every ally we have and praised every dictator who we have called ‘enemy’. The little boy in the White House faked bone spurs and was out playing tennis the same day. That Orange Menace is putting us into a war that we are surely not going to win. Are you ready for it folks? Just remember the basics, ‘bend over, put your head between your legs and you know the rest’.

~

Well our pathetic excuse for a President has put us on the path to war with Iran. I am waiting to see the rush of Trumpsters willing to enlist to go and die for their orange god. But I won’t hold my breath. A lot of bravado, but no guts. The first two that should have stepped up is Jr. and Eric. They love to play with guns, so here is their chance to use them for real. Oh wait, they won’t go because the “Prey” shoots back.

~

Mr. Trump, President Barack Obama is NO LONGER the president. Although you’re insecure and jealous of him, please get on with your business! Leave him alone!

~

The shooting in the church in Texas had the correct outcome. A good guy with a gun took out a bad guy with a gun, and then the loons took over to try to make it look bad. Had the loons been in the congregation on that Sunday, I wonder how they would have felt then? Would they prefer the good guy not be there, or not be armed? Would they prefer to be shot by the bad guy with a gun? I bet not.

~

Civil War began by the nullification of Federal Law by the democrats. This was done in fear of growing Northern State population. Today Blue State nullification is done by “sanctuary” from law enforcement and due process. Dem nullification via open borders is for the purpose of immoral and illegal voter fraud. Dems don’t care about the little guy as they would close the borders to lift wages. Illegals provide exploiters the low labor wages Dems want for their economic advantage. Some counties and cities in Sanctuary states have defined themselves as sanctuaries from Blue State nullification. In Virginia, 85 of 95 counties have defined themselves as Second Amendment (Right to Bear Arms) sanctuaries. Instead of pursuing disarming citizens by amending the Constitution, Dems are promoting anarchy, chaos, and civil unrest for their political purposes. The Electoral College and Constitution were created to protect the minority from the tyranny of the majority. This was to prevent the enslavement / exploitation of a minority by a majority. Double dare any Dem to study history and look in the mirror. Check out W.E.B. Du Bois, F.D.R.s New Deal special provisions and omissions. Robert Byrd, the Civil Rights Act, the list is endless. An omission of the nasty truth shows liberals conquest of education.

~

What is wrong with the democrats? When Obama took out Bin Laden (a known terrorist), they praised Obama for taking him out. President Trump takes out the latest known terrorist and they call him a murderer. Nothing was said when Obama sent 1.5 billion over to this terrorist who used the money for no good deeds. But will Obama get blamed for any of it? You know he won’t. This last terrorist was going to take out more Americans. If that had happened, then the Dems would have asked why President Trump didn’t take action before he did. When will the Dems ever give President Trump any credit for the good he is doing? Nancy Pelosi needs to step down since she is a puppet under the socialist wings of her party. She needs to go back to her state of California and clean up the homeless situation. Maybe she can get her nephew, the Governor, to help her. Once again, the media and movie stars blamed the wildfires on Global warming. Wrong, they arrested 20 people for starting these fires. I hope everyone had a safe and Happy New Year. I want to thank our Men and Women who have served and lost their lives and who are still serving to give us this right to enjoy going into the new year.

~

Hillary is the smartest woman in the world. She should have been president. She has identified Climate Change as the cause for Australia’s massive brush fires. Australian news reports that arsonists caused their massive brush fires. Via Hillary, Climate Change turned the Aussies into a nation of arsonists! See her brainy tweet to verify. At least the Russians didn’t do it; and where’s AL-GORE? The end is near.

~

John Dean: Impending Impeachment: Richard Nixon: “There is a growing cancer on the presidency.” Donald Trump: The cancer has metastasized.

~

Okay, Happy New Year everybody! This is the old lady. You are not in God’s name ever going to tell me that Trump, on his golf course, ordered this strike immediately and takes all the credit for it. It is our boys and our men at the pentagon that did this, not Trump. Think about it.

~

An Obama drone killed a 16-year-old U.S. citizen who had gone rogue in the Middle East. Now watch the deviant democrats demonize Trump for droning an Iranian general who was responsible for 500 American deaths and over 1,000 of his own Iranians.

~

Nancy Pelosi says she will hold back her campaign funds for any democrat that goes weak on the impeachment. In other words, quid pro quo, wouldn’t you say? Another example of democratic double standards.

~

Well our draft-dodging president, he can’t wait to send other people into harm’s way. Why don’t we sit him on a cruise missile and send him right over there! That would be a good picture, wouldn’t it? Seeing him ride a missile. Of course he’s a draft dodger so you won’t see him anywhere near it, but he has no problem sending everybody else’s kids over there to fight the wars he starts so he can try to get reelected to hide all his criminal stuff.

~

I wish you democrats would hurry up and come get the guns. Are you that dumb that you think people will just hand them over?

~

I noticed a couple similarities between Adolph Hitler and Donald Trump. Hitler used the radio as his propaganda tool; Trump is using Fox News as his. Think about it.

~

No one is coming to get your guns. They just want to make sure that people who shouldn’t own a gun don’t, and there’s no need for automatic weapons. People who have committed violent crimes probably shouldn’t own weapons. Guns do not kill people, bullets kill people and people with guns kill people.

~

How could the U.S. allow Trump to do anything with the U.S. Military action against Iran? This is just a big distraction from his impeachment, which can’t come soon enough. But Sean Hannity will replace him. Send in the clowns!

~

I thought Donald Trump said once he became president he would not have time to take a vacation – once again, a lie. He was just at his resort playing golf. I wish that was me not taking a vacation.

~

We need a president to stand up and heal us and not divide us. Trump, I hope you know that war is a failure, a big FAILURE!

~

I thought Trump appealed to voters because he wasn’t going to lead us into any more wars. What has he done with the Iranians who are threatening revenge? Our boys are going to be over there again just like in Viet Nam. What an astounding turn.

~

So we have another scam. Chelsea Clinton made over $3 million since 2011 serving on an investment firm board for which she had no experience. These types of jobs are extremely hard to get, but not if your last name is Biden or Clinton. Do you see a democratic pattern here? I must encourage my children to go into politics. They must be democrats and they will be hired for high paying jobs and they will not need any experience or education. Only in America! I wish someone had told me to go into politics when I was first starting out pounding the pavement looking for my first job. I’d be a millionaire on my way to being a billionaire with a B by now!

~

What an amazing message to America and the world. What an amazing leader.

~

“Socialism is a philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance and the gospel of envy. It’s inherent virtue is the equal sharing of misery” — Winston Churchill