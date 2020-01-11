Lions Camp Badger is accepting camper registrations; hiring for summer season

Lions Camp Badger is open for camper registration for the Summer 2020 season, and is also in the process of seeking candidates to fill positions. Located in Spencer, N.Y., both overnight and day programs are available for individuals ages 11 to 55 and older with special needs.

According to the camp, their mission is to provide services that enhance the educational, vocational, personal growth, and independence of differently-abled youth and adults.

Photo from previous camp sessions, held through Lions Camp Badger, located in Spencer, N.Y. Camper registration in now open for the 2020 season. Provided.

The following sessions are currently enrolling: July 3-12, Junior Badgers (ages 11-20), Intellectual Disabilities / Autism; July 15-19, Buddy Badgers (all ages), 1:1 Support, Intellectual Disabilities / Autism; July 22-31, Senior Badgers (ages 21-35), Intellectual Disabilities / Autism; Aug. 2-6, Breakthrough Badgers (ages 11-17), Emotional / Behavioral Needs; and Aug. 2-4, Blast-Off Badgers (All ages), Physical Disabilities (1:1 support).

In most cases, campers are eligible for funding through their own self-directed plans and grants through the Office of People with Developmental Disabilities. It is anticipated that spaces will fill quickly; so potential campers should complete applications as soon as possible.

Lions Camp Badger is located on 150 acres of beautiful woods, and offers a variety of activities. Campers enjoy arts and crafts, boating, fishing, athletics, music, drama, swimming, nature, special events, and much more. Take a virtual tour of the facility at www.youtube.com, and search for “Lions Camp Badger”.

Lions Camp Badger is also hiring. Positions available include: Aquatics Director, Registered Nurse (partial summer), Cabin counselors, and Kitchen Assistant. They offer extensive training, a competitive salary, room and board, and days off. Visit www.lionscb.org to register for sessions or apply for positions.

