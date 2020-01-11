Homesteading Workshop comes to Cornell Cooperative Extension

Have you wanted to start living more off the land? Grow your own veggies, have an orchard, raise livestock and poultry? Start with this class, and Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) will with you to assess your land to see what might work for you. If you are buying land, this will be a great class to go to.

They will start with an assessment of your dreams and plans for homesteading; are you thinking of raising a lot of your own vegetables? Having fresh eggs for breakfast? Serving your own meat for your family and guests? They will take a look at your soils, and take stock of your infrastructure needs, and more.

They will also talk about what to expect from each of these traditional homesteading activities, and how you can set yourself up for success. Expect a fun, interactive learning experience.

The class is taught by Barb Neal, Cornell Cooperative Extension agriculture agent, and will be held on Jan. 11, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the CCE Tioga demonstration room, located at 56 Main St. in Owego. The fee for the workshop is $5 per person, and there is no charge for children and CCE Tioga volunteers.

An in-depth class on raising sheep for meat and fiber will be held on the following week, Jan. 18, at the same location.

For more information about the introduction to homesteading class and all the classes in the homesteading series, check out the CCE Tioga website, http://tioga.cce.cornell.edu.