Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers announces youth grant awards

The Board of Directors of the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers (CFTT) has approved the 2019 Floyd Hooker youth grants for Tioga County, N.Y. The awards total $21,780 to seven non-profit organizations serving the county.

“The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers and its Tioga County Advisory Board is committed to making an immediate impact by following the wishes of a former Tioga County resident Floyd Hooker,” said Suzanne Lee, preseident and CEO of CFTT, adding, “His commitment to the young people of Tioga County through his fund at the Community Foundation will support youth programs in the county forever, making a substantial impact by supporting projects and programs that will make a real difference in improving the health and welfare of our young people in all corners of Tioga County, New York.”

“This level of investment in our area is a shining example of what one individual chose to do with their legacy,” she added.

Recipients include the following.

Tioga County Council on the Arts – To enhance and expand Art a la Carte, an arts enrichment activity delivery service to two new sites in 2020. Grant Amount: $2,280.

Corning-Elmira Musical Arts – This grant will make it possible for the chamber ensembles of the Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes to partner with the Tioga County libraries to present narrated storybook concerts. Grant Amount: $2,400.

First Baptist Church of Owego – To support the KIND Project that provides diapers and self-care products to area families in need. Grant Amount: $2,500.

Tioga County Rural Ministry – To enable low-income teenagers to purchase new back-to-school clothing and shoes so that they, like their peers, feel confident and proud of their appearance as they return to school. Grant Amount: $3,000.

Catholic Charities Tioga Outreach Center – For the support of student incentives, field trips, after school activities for students enrolled in the Youth Engagement services (YES) program. Grant Amount: $2,000.

Lions Camp Badger – To support a concert and dance for individuals that have disabilities and their caregivers. Grant Amount: $2,000.

Newark Valley Historical Society – To support improvements to the driving lanes to the soccer fields and the grounds of the Bement-Billings Farmstead.

Grant Amount: $7,600.

