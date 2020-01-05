What’s Happening for the week of Jan. 5, 2020

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com or drop it off at our office. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of event. Space available, your event will appear.

JANUARY 7

Health & Human Services Building, 8:30 a.m., County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections, 9:30 a.m., County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Information Technology and Communications, 10:30 a.m. County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Economic Development / Planning / Tourism / Agricultural, 1 p.m., County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Public Safety / Probation, DWI & Coroner, 2:30 p.m., County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

JANUARY 8

Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club Meeting, 7 p.m., Sayre High School cafeteria. After the regular meeting there will be a gem tree making session. No charge for supplies to make a small tree. Some tools are available for use. Questions, contact Inga at (607) 425-7426.

JANUARY 9

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

Public Works and Capital Projects, 8:30 a.m., County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Personnel / ADA and Right to Know, 10:30 a.m., County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Legislative (1st monthly Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support, 1 p.m. County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

JANUARY 13

Berkshire Free Library Annual Meeting, 7 p.m., at the library.

JANUARY 14

Tioga County First Regular Meeting of 2020 will be held at noon, Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Finance / Legal and Safety, 10 a.m., County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

JANUARY 15

Tioga County Economic Development Planning Board Meeting, 7 p.m., 56 Main St., Owego.

JANUARY 23

The Owego American Legion Auxiliary will host a Community Dinner, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Post 401, Main Street, Owego. Meal will include lasagna with meat sauce, salad, bread and desert for $8.

Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop), 10 a.m., County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

JANUARY 25

Sgt. Delmage of Tioga County Sheriff’s Department presents CRASE-Civilian Response Active Shooter event, 1 p.m., Candor Fire Hall, Candor. RSVP required, call Rita 222-0321.

JANUARY 26

Future Stars Booster Club Spaghetti Dinner, noon to 4 p.m., Owego Elks Cub, 223 Front St., Owego.

JANUARY 29

Mobile Food Pantry Distribution, noon, St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church parking lot, 110 Penn. Ave., Apalachin. Please bring your own bags or boxes.

Family Movie Night “Adams Family Halloween”, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Popcorn and drinks provided.

FEBRUARY 5

Valley Harmony Concert with special guests Laurie Holdrige and Eric Machan “Lessons and Carols for Twelfth Night”, 2 p.m., Newark Valley United Church of Christ, Newark Valley. This will be a free concert with freewill offerings accepted.

FEBRUARY 6

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

MARCH 5

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

APRIL 2

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

MAY 7

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

JUNE 4

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

JULY 2

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

AUGUST 6

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

SEPTEMBER 3

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

OCTOBER 1

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 5

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

DECEMBER 3

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.