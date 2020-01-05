Readers’ Column for the week of January 5, 2020

You may call the Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or e-mail comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

New members of the electorate will register to participate in the privilege and responsibility of voting. Relating directly to education in New York State, are 163 members of the Assembly and some of the 50 Senators. This group will begin the governmental process in January 2020. Watch, listen, read and discuss with others. These may include class members. You may include new acquaintances from competitions including athletics, music and academics. Generate common constructive suggestions that benefit the educational process. Share them with your local governmental representatives. You may evolve into a group with common consistent constructive ideas. Communicate them as a group, become active in government. In order to effect, you need to participate. Respectfully, courteously, and informed.

~

I don’t think it’s the American way to plaster your house with Christmas lights and decorations; and besides, I like to conserve energy.

~

The Tioga County public defender’s office on Main Street has the sidewalk blocked off. This is a very important office, and people who have to see the public defender can’t, as it’s closed up. This doesn’t make sense to me. That is a horrific thing that people can’t get in to see the public defender.

~

Happy New Year! I wonder what kind of dirty tricks the Village of Owego has up their sleeves, or taxpayers, this year to make ends meet. Beware!

~

This is about a sewer bill I received for 2019 – it was over $2,300! So if anybody’s got any complaints, I do!

~

I was coming home from my brother’s house and we were on Glenmary Drive, and I am not kidding, you can ask everyone in my car, we saw big foot. It was a Sasquatch, I am not kidding. It crossed right in front of us. It scared the living bejesus out of us; we had to pull over to catch our breath. I’m not kidding!

~

Now that most of the criminals in New York State don’t have to worry about going to jail, I wonder what’s going to happen to the law-abiding citizens who live here and will undoubtedly suffer because of this latest crazy idea by our leadership.

~

I would like the Tioga County Legislators to explain in more detail of the mixed-use properties in the village of downtown Owego. Downtown I assume is Front Street. That seems to be where all the money goes, Front Street. I would like to know what mixed-use properties means.

~

I was just reading my Pennysaver and I totally agree with the caller who called in. There are a lot less Christmas decorations this year. I put mine out, but it’s a very dark street where I live because there weren’t very many people who had their lights out.

~

Last week a reader called in wondering why more people don’t decorate their homes with Christmas lights. Well the answer is simple. Because it’s stupid, you just have to take them back down; and I know a guy that fell off of a ladder and broke a leg in two places, simply to put up silly Christmas lights on his house! It’s ridiculous, that’s why more people don’t do it. People are smartening up.

~

Readers, when you say “the man upstairs,” please be respectful – He has a name, several in fact! Father – God Almighty, Jesus – Savior, Messiah. Please use it right (not as a swear word), and don’t be afraid to say or call out his name, in fact the devil trembles when you do!

~

I’ll never, ever understand how Frank Sinatra made it big. He sings terribly flat!

~

Let’s get down on our knees and thank God in heaven the holidays are over!

~

I just read about a non-resident trying to stir up trouble in the Village of Spencer. I don’t understand why other people have to interfere and cause problems.

~

Why cant the Village of Owego Police find the time to enforce the sidewalk laws for our safety? Just driving around town does not mean you are doing your job. That’s why they were on the chopping block four years ago.

~

Wouldn’t it be nice to have perfect vision? This New Year is 2020, search God’s word for His plan (vision) for you! May we all see things more clearly in this next decade.

National Political Viewpoints

The presidency: Working through the real dynamics. True Character: Not Machiavellian mechanics. – An American Ideal

~

The U.S. economic terrorism causing a humanitarian crisis is nothing to be proud of, unfortunately our federal representatives are so focused on world domination at all cost, that human lives are merely collateral damage. They need to learn how to use positive incentives instead of maximum pressure, death and destruction to any sovereign country that dares defy the U.S. dictators. Then we have the U.S. continued meddling in the domestic affairs of sovereign countries; how dare they do the same to the U.S. Think about how much good could happen in the U.S. if the Washington, D.C. swamp monsters focused on the U.S. citizens instead of world domination at all cost? Of course that would mean the military could be reduced to at least half, closing all military bases not fully funded by the occupying country, and get some pointers from Russia on how to develop relationships and trade agreements instead of destroying anything or anyone we can’t control.

~

When scientists conduct experiments after a couple of trials and getting the same results, which aren’t what they want, they make changes, if only the U.S. Federal Government would figure this out. We have been sanctioning Cuba since the early 1960’s in an effort to change the government’s behavior, and as of now the citizens of Cuba have endured, but no changes in the government style. Still, the U.S. continues the economic sanction as a weapon around the globe without success. Russia, China, Iran and India are expanding trade agreements to improve the quality of life of citizens in their countries. Meanwhile, the U.S. continues with the economic sanctions, meddling in the affairs of sovereign countries that don’t conform to our government style, blackmailing, demanding, threatening, and trying to bribe citizens to perform treason against their countries and failing. Supporting Israel and Saudi Arabia in their wars against the entire Middle East, spreading death and destruction. What is it going to take for the U.S. citizens to say enough, we need a major Foreign policy change, stop trying to dominate the world? Germany is even disobeying the U.S.; what does that tell you?

~

Well it’s only my opinion, but my opinion is that we need to get old farts like Mitch McConnell and Chuck Grassley out of office. They’re a hindrance; they are no help.

~

Why do people keep bringing up that Trump lost the popular vote? The point is moot. The Electoral College gets you to the White House. If it was the popular vote that gets you to the White House he would have campaigned as such but he still would have won. Best president we’ve ever had! So quit your whining already and brace yourself because he’s going to win again in 2020, popular vote or not.

~

I’d just like to say that the Electoral College system is the way to go. We’ve had it since day one and it’s worked fine every since. God bless Donald Trump. Trump landslide 2020 for America. Vote republican, straight republican! Don’t ever vote for a democrat, no way.

~

The U.S. Government needs to get basics; Maslow’s Theory of Relativity has a basic level, which is based on need vs. want. A few examples would be how the U.S. wants to dominate the world vs. the U.S. needs to take care of domestic issues in the U.S. Another example, the U.S. wants more Military bases around the globe vs. the U.S. needs to take care of domestic issues in the U.S., and the U.S. wants to buy loyalty of sovereign countries vs. the U.S. needs to use taxpayer dollars in the U.S. See the pattern?

~

After weeks of democrats wasting taxpayer dollars on this impeachment thing, it looks like they might get their way and if they do, America is going to go to hell in a hand basket. Whatever anybody does in this next election, do not vote for democrats. Otherwise, if somebody like the guy in Virginia wins you’re going to have Chinese troops on your border in the form of the U.N. and they are going to go from house to house and take the guns out of everybody’s house, and they already have a proposal like that on the desk in Congress if the democrats win. Do not let them win or you’re going to end up like Germany did in the 40’s. They want to be dictators, not democrats. They want to control the world and the reason that they are doing this full term abortion is to get the stem cells for cloning research. Guess who are the ones that are going to be cloned? The rich and the powerful. Don’t let it happen!

~

Trump’s trips to Mar A Lago cost us $3 million for each trip. This money could build housing for the many poor and feed many hungry people. Trump should stay at the White House, read, study, and do his work and stay off the camera. I have a better idea; maybe he could do construction and help build his silly wall. Oh, I forgot, Mexico is going to build the wall.

~

The left wing Marxist loons proposed changing from the present legal Electoral College vote to the popular vote. I propose we change the two term presidential limitation to four terms, especially for the greatest president of all times, Donald J. Trump.

~

The comment about relationships you no longer have because of political differences is unbelievable! It was a joke. The relationship was not that strong to begin with if political differences destroy it. To blame President Trump is ludicrous! Grow up already.

~

Any of you readers that have a computer need to get online and use the search engine called duck duck go and ask it a question, “What do the democrats have planned for the 2nd amendment,” and you’ll get a list a hundred miles long of all the ways they’re going to take your gun rights. The worst one being Virginia, who has got a bill on their desk that when they get to where they can take over, they’ve made a deal with the U.N. which is Chinese troops, and the U.N. will come in on American soil and will go from house to house and take your guns. If you think I’m joking, look it up for yourself. It’s all there!

~

Remember the college entrance episode with the rich parents in California paying big money for their kids to go to college? Well, Sunday morning it came out that Jared Kushner’s parents donated thousands and thousands of dollars to Harvard. They both sat on the board at Harvard. Is that why Kushner got into Harvard? Of course it is! Jared doesn’t impress me as a smart guy. See what money will do? Money always talks.

~

President Trump and First Lady Melania looked beautiful on New Years Eve. She’s probably right up there with Jackie Onassis as the most beautiful First Lady we’ve ever had and the most intelligent, speaking all kinds of languages. I’m so happy with the Trump presidency and his administration. Go Trump 2020!

~

Care to guess which state had the most mass shootings this past year? California, with all their nonsense gun laws, registrations, etc., leads the list. What does that tell you about how Liberal attempts at gun control work?

~

The answer to the Clinton impeachment is simple; he lied under oath to a Federal Grand Jury. Also, as an added bonus, he went on national TV and lied to the American people, saying, “I never had sex with that woman, Miss Lewinsky.” The truth hurts.

~

Mr. Trump is like a bad toothache; it doesn’t stop hurting until it’s removed.

~

One day after the President and First Lady gave their holiday message stating we should all come together, and wishing everyone well, he was right back at it. Tossing Nancy Pelosi under then bus and bashing democrats. Maybe someone should let him know that congress is a branch of the government. He alone is not the government. Happy New Year to you Mr. President, we’ll pray for you.