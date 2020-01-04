Visions Investment Services acquires the Glen Wood Financial Group, Inc.

Visions Investment Services (VIS), the wealth management arm of Visions Federal Credit Union (FCU), has announced its acquisition of The Glenn Wood Financial Group, Inc.

“We’re committed to being our member’s financial partner and serving them at every stage of life,” said Ty Muse, president and CEO of Visions FCU, adding, “This acquisition made strategic sense and will only strengthen Visions Investment Service’s ability to serve our members financial needs. We thank Glen for entrusting us with his clients and wish him the very best in his retirement.”

The Glen Wood Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 with an uncompromising commitment to provide ethical and sound financial advice to the community. Since then, it has become a well-recognized and trusted financial firm in the area.

“After a great deal of research and comparison, I decided to partner with Visions Investment Services,” said Glen Wood, president of The Glen Wood Financial Group, Inc., adding, “Having spent a great deal of time working with VIS in preparation for my retirement, they have become decidedly familiar with the level of professionalism, knowledge and support my clients have grown to expect. I’m confident our clients will be in very good hands.”