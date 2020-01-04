Fire rips through recycling facility

On Friday evening, Jan. 3, firefighters were called out to a working structure fire at the Taylor Garbage Recycling Facility, located on Route 434. Initially requested were Campville and Owego Ladder trucks, as well as Vestal Ladder trucks and tankers from Southside and Owego, according to FireWire of Tioga County.

As things progressed, Newark Valley And Nichols were also requested for tankers and crews. Mutual aid included departments from Apalachin, Campville, Owego, Southside, Vestal, West Corners, Little Meadows, Newark Valley, Nichols, and Weltonville.

Reports came in last night, as well, that part of the structure had collapsed, and a collapse zone was created around structure. Water shuttles were also created due to no hydrant at the facility.

We will have more on this story later.