Mark Gorgos re-elected Managing Partner; Cheryl Sacco elected to firm’s Executive Committee

Coughlin & Gerhart, LLP is proud to announce that Mark S. Gorgos, Esq. has been reelected as Managing Partner through 2022, a position he has held with the Firm since 2004. Gorgos, whose primary areas of practice include commercial banking and finance transactions and education and municipal law, has been with Coughlin & Gerhart since 1980.

In addition to his active practice and firm management, he currently serves as the Vice-Chair of the New York State Appellate Division’s Attorney Grievance Committee for the Third Department. He is also the President of the Board of Trustees for Roberson Museum and Science Center’s Executive Committee, a member of the board of directors of the Community Foundation for South Central New York, and Secretary of the Board for the Binghamton Country Club.

Cheryl Sacco. Provided photo.

He is a frequent lecturer on ethical standards for the Broome County Bar Association Continuing Legal Education Program. Gorgos has been recognized since 2010 as one of Upstate New York’s Super Lawyers, and in the Best Lawyers in America©.

Coughlin & Gerhart is also pleased to announce that Cheryl Sacco was elected to the firm’s Executive Committee for a three-year term, starting in 2020. She joins Robert R. Jones and Rachel A. Abbott as members of that Committee. Cheryl Sacco joined Coughlin & Gerhart in 2007. Sacco represents schools, towns, villages, counties, authorities, fire/EMS entities and other municipal entities.

Sacco has been a member of the Broome County Bar Association since 1999 and was a Director from 2007-2010. She has also been a member of the New York State Bar Association since 1998. She is also a member of the Executive Committee for the Broome County Conservative Party and is its Legal Counsel. She is board member and Executive Board member for the Greater Binghamton Education Outreach Program and on the Board of the Agency.

Coughlin & Gerhart, LLP, which was founded in the 1890s, has its main office located at 99 Corporate Dr. in Binghamton. It has convenient branch offices located in Bainbridge, Cortland, Hancock, Ithaca, Owego, Walton, and Montrose, Pa.