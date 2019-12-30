Fundraiser to feature an afternoon of music, desserts, and more!

On Jan. 4, from 1 to 4 p.m., a fundraiser will take place at the First Presbyterian Church, located on Temple Street in Owego, for Owego Free Academy junior Jacob Dove. Funds raised will benefit his trip this summer with the American Music Abroad Band, Jazz Band and Chorus, where he will play the trombone and sing in five countries during the month of July.

After listening to a variety of string quintet music, trombone duets, piano / cello / voice trios, cello solos and trombone solos, join them for dessert and coffee along with a Chinese Auction of over 50 wonderful items donated by local businesses and friends.

The following businesses have donated money, items, or gift certificates to support Jacob’s fundraiser: Ahwaga Paint and Floor Covering, Blue Dolphin Restaurant, What’s In Store, Joyce Tubbs Quilter, John’s Fine Foods, The Community Shop, Candor Market, Ernesto’s Diner, Sincerely Yours, Hal Sisson Artistry, Hand of Man, Hen’s Teeth Primates, Kam Fung Restaurant, Kathy’s Korner Gift Shop, Confection Connection, Mario’s Pizza, Nancy Freeland – Avon, Owego Agway, Owego Original Italian, Katie’s Kreations, Rossi’s Pizza, The Goat Boy, Scott Smith & Son, Scoville-Meno Auto Plaza, The Left Bank, Candor Home Central, The Parkview Restaurant, The Wine Connection, The Styling Corner, The Community Shop, Tioga Gardens, Hometown Eats and Treats, Up the Creek Ladies Consignment Boutique, Ye Olde Country Florist, Riverow Bookshop, Hygge Home Décor Boutique, This & That Downstairs, Julie Knapp Crafter, and the Tioga Theatre.

Cookies, cupcakes, breads, and pies will also be available for sale to help prepare for post-holiday parties and festivities. This is a great opportunity to do some birthday or early Christmas shopping while relaxing and enjoying some festive music and treats.

You can also take a chance at winning a Vera Bradley bag, several gift certificates valued at $25 to $50, several gift baskets, a $150 painting (matted and framed) by Hal Sisson – a local artist, and a $100 television.