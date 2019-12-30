Stray Haven Pet of the Week

Hello! Our names are Callie and Magnolia! We are two years old and the best of friends! We are hoping to find a nice warm home to sleep in for the first time.

Magnolia. Provided photo.

We came to Stray Haven after living in an outside kennel for a long time. It got really cold during the winter and way too hot during the summer. Here at the shelter we have a nice warm bed, and we always have food. But we’ve been told that being in a home still beats shelter life; but we can’t believe it until we see it!

We seem to like other dogs; and we generally get along together (we are sisters and sometimes we get on each others nerves, but we are siblings so its meant to be).

Cats kind of freak us out (weird little fur balls), but we are sure that we could share a home with them as long as we can have our own space.

Meeting new people can be scary; we haven’t always had good people in our lives. Please don’t be offended if we crouch and cower a little bit when we first see you, we can’t help it. The staff is doing the best they can, and we know that we are making progress.

So with that said, we can’t wait to meet you! We do not have to be adopted together, but if you wanted the both of us we promise that we would be fantastic dogs for you! If you’d like to learn more about us, stop by Stray Haven and we can all get to know each other!

Adoption fee for cats is $75 and includes up-to-date Rabies and FVRCP vaccines, FIV/FeLV testing, and spay/neuter at the clinic.

Adoption fee for adult dogs is $160 and includes a microchip, up-to-date Rabies, DHPP and Bordetella vaccines, and spay/neuter at the clinic.

Visit Stray Haven Humane Society, located at 194 Shepard Rd. in Waverly, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

View adoptable pets online at www.StrayHavenSPCA.org or at www.Petfinder.com. You can also contact them to schedule an appointment at their Affordable Spay/Neuter Clinic by calling (607) 565-2859.