Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Dec. 13, 2019, property located at 2504 Wilson Creek Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Roger Singleton As and By Atty. In Fact to George Hoffmier Jr. and Sr.

On Dec. 13, 2019, property located at 3098 Gaskill Rd., Town of Owego, from Albert and Sally Ann Evans Jr. to Alfred and Mary Wagner for $30,000.

On Dec. 16, 2019, property located at 131 Talcott St., Village of Owego, from Lisa Brown-Renda to Bradley Gallagher for $75,000.

On Dec. 16, 2019, property located at 17 Cooper Dr., Town of Owego, from Joyce Pickard to Ronald, Kenneth, Bryon and Theodore Pickard, and Joanne Sterling for $34,275.43.

On Dec. 16, 2019, property located at 17 Cooper Dr., Town of Owego, from Ronald, Kenneth, Bryon and Theodore Pickard, and Joanne Sterling to Patricia Clarke for $133,000.

On Dec. 16, 2019, property located at River Street, Village of Owego, from Ern Fong to Nathan Kennedy for $500.

On Dec. 16, 2019, property located at 111 Wilbur St., Village of Waverly, from Patricia Cocco to Thomas and Jane Halloran for $60,000.

On Dec. 16, 2019, property located at 457 Cayuta Ave., Village of Waverly, from Heather Lee to Tracey Walker III and Lisa Walker for $59,000.

On Dec. 18, 2019, property located at 204 Courtright Hill, Town of Newark Valley, from Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Eugene and Betty Payne for $46,900.

On Dec. 18, 2019, property located at 17 Azalea Dr., Town of Owego, from Brent and Barbara Mattson to Christopher and Janie Tifft for $265,000.

On Dec. 18, 2019, property located at 692 Glenmary Dr., Tioga, from Sarah Riggins to Gary Smith for $56,710.