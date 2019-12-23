Maddie’s Meadow’s Pet of the Week of December 22, 2019

Hi everybody! My name is Butterscotch and I’m a sassy and bossy little girl. I am a dominant cat ‘wanna be,’ so if you have other cats I will probably want to show them who is boss. It is all about ‘cat’itude’. I have lots of it.

I am very friendly with people and they dig me too. I love head butting my people, especially when they are preparing my food. It encourages them.

Warning, I am also a climber. I like to open the cupboard doors and get into the cupboards if there is room. My people seem to be glad to see me when they open the cupboard because they always yell in, “happy surprise.”

I have been here a little over four years and I think it is time for a change of pace. Maybe I could come and stay at your place.

If you are interested in meeting me, call Nancy at (607) 768-6575. We here at Maddie’s Meadows hope you have a very Merry Christmas and perhaps in the season for giving you could donate to help us by sending your check or money order to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827.

If you would rather you could donate much needed food or supplies. Just call Nancy at the aforementioned number.