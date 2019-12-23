Troop 30 participates in Arlington’s ‘Wreaths Across America’ ceremony

Each December, on National Wreaths Across America Day, wreaths are placed on veteran tombstones through coordinated ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 1,400 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad. The purpose is to Teach, Honor and Remember the sacrifice of our veterans.

On Dec. 14, Newark Valley Boy Scout Troop 30 participated in the placing of 253,000 wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery. Arlington American Legion Post 139 hosted the troop for the three days they attended the event.

When placing the wreath, the scout voiced the name inscribed on the tomb and offered a moment of silence. This was the Troop’s third year participating.

In a press release, they summed up Wreaths Across America, stating, “We have Veteran’s Day in the fall and Memorial Day in the spring, but our service members sacrifice their time and safety every single day of the year to preserve our freedoms. In many homes, there is an empty seat for one who is serving or one who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. There is no better time to express our appreciation than during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season.”

