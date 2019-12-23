Gold Star Mother participates at Fort Stewart’s Warrior Walk

Gold Star Mother participates at Fort Stewart's Warrior WalkPhoto credit: Staff Sgt. Todd Pouliot, 50th Public Affairs Detachment.

Posted By: psadvert December 23, 2019

Barbara Bilbrey pauses at the White Flowering Crape Myrtle tree planted in honor of her son Spc. Charles Bibrey after placing a wreath, Dec. 14, at Fort Stewart’s Warrior Walk bordering Cottrell Field. Bilbrey also placed wreaths at trees honoring Sgt. William Howdestell and Spc. Jaime Rodriguez, Jr.; the three team members were killed in 2007 when a roadside bomb detonated near their vehicle in Iraq.

Fort Stewart hosted Wreaths for Warriors Walk, in conjunction with the national “Wreaths across America”, to honor and show support to the Families of the fallen Soldiers of Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield.

