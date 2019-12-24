Christmas Elves deliver holiday cheer!

The Holiday’s can be a challenging time for some families. The Tioga United Way and The Addiction Center of Broome County (ACBC) joined forces to provide for Tioga County Families for Christmas. ACBC has many clients through the COTI project (Centers of Treatment Innovation), which focuses on engaging people in treatment through mobile clinic services.

Meredith Sagor, executive director at Tioga United Way; Marc Brainard, clinician; and Jill Lloyd, clinical director at ACBC had an exciting time shopping for 14 children in Tioga County for Christmas.

“It made my heart so happy know that these kids are going to have something to open on Christmas morning,” stated Sagor.

The Tioga United Way, Inc., The Addiction Center of Broome County, and The COTI project would like to thank the community for their ongoing support throughout this past year and wish everyone a happy holiday season.

Sagor stated, in a release, “This community, including businesses and individuals, has been very generous in supporting the Tioga United Way’s annual campaign and various fundraisers. Of course, there is still plenty of work to be done.”

The release additionally stated, “The COTI project is about breaking down barriers to life saving treatment and meeting clients where they are at.”