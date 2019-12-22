What’s Happening for the week of December 22, 2019

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com or drop it off at our office. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of event. Space available, your event will appear.

DECEMBER 22

American Legion Sunday Breakfast, 8 to 11:30 a.m., Front Street in Owego. Made to order specials, ages under five eat free.

Perfect – A Strange Way to Save the World Sunday School Program, 6 p.m.,

Tracy Creek Memorial Church, 5 Knight Rd., Vestal.

DECEMBER 24

Christmas Eve Worship Service, 6 p.m., 62 North Ave., Owego.

Waverly UMC Christmas Eve Service, 7 p.m., Waverly. Will be celebrating with a Christmas Eve Festival of Nine Lessons and carols, including the Hand Bell choir to candlelight.

Sayre Christian Church Christmas Eve Service, 7 p.m., Sayre. For more information, call (570) 888-2683.

The Valley United Presbyterian Church Christmas Eve Candle Light Service, 5:30 p.m. with prelude at 5:15 p.m. featuring Jeanette Davis Ostrander at the organ, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Pastor Sharan Knoell will conduct the service of Lessons and Carols.

DECEMBER 27

VFW Post 1371 Friday Dinner Special: Limited Menu, Shrimp, Beer Battered Haddock or Chicken Fingers, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street in Owego.

Book Club Friday “The Flight Girls”, 12:15 p.m., Spencer Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten.

Friday Afternoon Movie: Abominable, 2 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Snack provided. Rated PG.

DECEMBER 28

Community Dinner Dance, 7 to 11 p.m. with a Roaring 20’s theme, VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. Dinner will be pork tenderloin and ham with the fixings, along with hors d’oeuvres. The cost is $20 per person. Funds collected will go to the Owego VFW Post 1371. There will be a cash bar. Music will be a mix including Ballroom, West and East Coast Swing, Salsa and Latin.

DECEMBER 29

American Legion Sunday Breakfast, 8 to 11:30 a.m., Front Street in Owego. Made to order specials, ages under five eat free.

DECEMBER 30

Microsoft Word Basic Free Workshop, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., GFJ Tech Center, 1001 Park St., Endicott. Registration required.

JANUARY 2

Brothers for the Cross United Methodist Men regular breakfast meeting, 8 a.m., Blue Dolphin Restaurant, exit 66 off I-86, Route 434, Apalachin.

Tioga County First Special and Organizational Meeting of 2020, 9 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

JANUARY 4

Soup and Salad Suppers, first Saturday of January, February and March, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Richford Congregational Church, 13290 State Route 38, Richford. Freewill donation.

JANUARY 9

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

JANUARY 14

Tioga County First Regular Meeting of 2020 will be held at noon, Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

JANUARY 15

Tioga County Economic Development Planning Board Meeting, 7 p.m., 56 Main St., Owego.

JANUARY 26

Future Stars Booster Club Spaghetti Dinner, noon to 4 p.m., Owego Elks Cub, 223 Front St., Owego.

JANUARY 29

Mobile Food Pantry Distribution, noon, St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church parking lot, 110 Penn. Ave., Apalachin. Please bring your own bags or boxes.

FEBRUARY 6

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

MARCH 5

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

APRIL 2

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

MAY 7

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

JUNE 4

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

JULY 2

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

AUGUST 6

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

SEPTEMBER 3

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

OCTOBER 1

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 5

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

DECEMBER 3

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.