Rain didn’t dampen spirits during Newark Valley’s Holiday Magic event

The Northern Tioga Chamber of Commerce hosted the 14th Annual Holiday Magic event in Newark Valley on Saturday, Dec. 14. Pouring rain failed to dampen the holiday spirit as hundreds of residents of the local area turned out to celebrate! Events took place outside on the Village Green and inside the Noble Room of Newark Valley’s Municipal Building.

Trees are lit up during Holiday Magic, held in Newark Valley on Dec. 14. Provided photo.

A spectacular display of Christmas trees filled the Village Green, purchased and decorated by local area businesses, organizations and individuals, as memorials to loved ones. They filled the area with stunning beauty with the tree lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. A portion of the proceeds collected from the sale of the trees will be donated to a local charity in Northern Tioga County.

A Live Nativity, compliments of St. John’s Church in Newark Valley, reminded everyone of the true meaning of Christmas during Holiday Magic, held in Newark Valley on Dec. 14. Provided photo.

Caroling groups from Newark Valley’s First Baptist Church and the Newark Valley Music Boosters provided outdoor entertainment. Inside the Noble Room, Valley Harmony, a men’s a cappella quintet, provided holiday caroling and were followed by Curt Osgood and Rob Sieger, performing musical magic with dulcimer and banjo.

A packed house for Holiday Magic, held in Newark Valley on Dec. 14. In the background, Curt Osgood and Rob Sieger perform for guests. Provided photo.

Eighteen gift baskets, provided by local merchants, were raffled off along with a door prize consisting of a basket of specialty items donated by vendors who participated at the event. A large collection of gingerbread houses was on display, entrants by young and old to a gingerbread house contest sponsored by the Newark Valley Historical Society.

Gingerbread houses were on display during Holiday Magic, held in Newark Valley on Dec. 14. Provided photo.

Various organizations provided edible treats to include the Newark Valley Methodist Church (soup), PEO (pies), Newark Valley fifth graders (candy), and the Northern Tioga Chamber of Commerce (beverages).

The Grinch and Santa were spotted together during Holiday Magic, held in Newark Valley on Dec. 14. Provided photo.

In the bay area behind the municipal building, 15 craft vendors sold holiday wares. They shared space with Santa, who heard children’s Christmas wishes and handed out candy canes and plenty of Ho-Ho-Hos. The Grinch was spied lurking around, inside and outside! A kids’ craft table, supplied by Diana Schaffer, assisted children in making holiday ornaments.

A kids’ craft table, supplied by Diana Schaffer, assisted children in making holiday ornaments during Holiday Magic, held in Newark Valley on Dec. 14. Provided photo.

The Tappan Spaulding Memorial Library held an Open House and provided a free book to each visiting child. Across the street, K’s Kitchen offered food and beverages, and The Village Wine & Spirits shop held wine tastings.

Gift baskets were raffled off during Holiday Magic, held in Newark Valley on Dec. 14. Provided photo.

The Northern Tioga Chamber of Commerce is very grateful to the many sponsors who provided financial donations to make this event possible, to the businesses who donated gift baskets for the raffle, to the mysterious gentlemen who made Santa Claus and The Grinch come alive, to all who provided musical entertainment and the Live Nativity, Newark Valley’s DPW for their cooperation and assistance, and of course to the many residents who braved the nasty weather to come out and make the 14th Annual Holiday Magic in Newark Valley a great success.