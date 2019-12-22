Readers’ Column for the week of December 22, 2019

You may call the Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or e-mail comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

A very big thank you and Merry Christmas to the nice young woman who helped me to my car over the big pile of snow at the curb on Court Street. God Bless!

On Dec. 29, The Forum in Binghamton, at 2 p.m., is going to be showing the silent movie, Safety Last by Harold Floyd. If anyone is going, please give me a call 687-5854.

I hope you are re-quoting this, the newspaper says that thousands of inmates to be freed when cash bail ends. Does that mean our taxes will be going down because we don’t need so many deputies at the jail? Considering most people in the jail are awaiting trial and have bail set and will be covered by this law?

Let’s put all this bickering and hostile living aside and have a Merry, peaceful Christmas.

I think the New England Patriots should change their name to the New England Cheaters.

Our newest members of the electorate and the ones that are added at graduation 2020 may wish to work with those responsible for education, the 217. Background of Common Core may be found. A general Internet site, “Origin of Common Core” may lead to who created Common Core Math and standards. The Hechinger Report. There is a general description of many aspects of Common Core. Read with an open mind. Does any of it relate to your individual experiences? Can it be used to constructively modify the current program, future programs and / or what comes next. The 217 are responsible.

Illegal immigrants who are criminals can now get licenses in New York State. Does this really make sense?

I’d like to call and tell you about a maple syrup box that I found on Lawrence Road in a ditch. It looked like it had been crow barred off of somebody’s stand where they had a moneybox and it had a padlock. The box had a ripped piece of wood still attached to it and it was opened from the hinges with the lock still locked on the front and all the money was gone. If you’d like your lock back I still have that, which I would like to get it back to the owner. Respond to this column if this belongs to you.

OFA Class of 1980, as family and friends gather this holiday season, please share with OFA Class of 1980 classmates this information: OFA Class of 1980’s 40th reunion will be held at Tioga Downs on July 31, 2020! A block of rooms has been set aside, and more information will follow. Join the Owego Free Academy Class of 1980 Facebook page. Next planning meeting is Jan. 16, 2020, at 6:30 at the Parkview in Owego.

Have you ever noticed that the New York State Public Service Commission has never seen a BIG BUSINESS proposal that they did not like? It has been going on for years. Anything that brings big bucks to the state coffers. They run roughshod over the people and any home rule that the area might have or want. They really don’t care because it has no impact on them except in their pocketbook. The commission totally disregards the environment and the regards of the people as of no importance. I can understand people reacting to this stuff when we ruin their property and their quality of life.

I would like to ask those who are using Lisle Road, East Beecher, and Davis Hill Road in Owego as walking and jogging paths to use wisdom. We have beautiful parks and sidewalks in this county that they could take advantage of. Three times this past week (especially in early morning and late evening) I was blinded by someone wearing a bright LED light on their sweatshirt while I was driving to work. These roads do not have shoulders. They do not have white lines down the middle and they do not need to be used for one’s exercise. I had to come to a complete stop all three times to allow the jogger / walker to pass by me so that the oncoming traffic would not go off the shoulder of the road. Please consider one’s safety – including you own.

National Political Viewpoints

The Democrats should try out for the part of Harvey Dent, Two Face, from Batman. They say no one is above the law except illegal immigrants who can get licenses, college, and other benefits from democrat run cities and states. They can pray to God in the Congress but we can’t in schools or other buildings or on the field. This is a somber and moral issue but defecating in the street is okay. No one should have a gun except our security detail. We are doing this for the children. Except the children that we want aborted. Wise up everyone. Democrats are going after Trump but they are really looking to control you.

Drain the swamp! Vote straight Republican!

The democrats have shown their true colors. Yellow, yellow, yellow. These TV shows make them look like gigantic idiots and liars. Election of 2020 will be the democratic Waterloo. Go Trump!

I am American, I am a democrat, and I love my country. Republicans, I’m starting to worry about them. Not you voters, you guys have just been duped, tricked, deceived, fooled, whatever you want to call it. I don’t blame you for not voting for Hillary, but good God, Trump? Republicans used to be such a great political party. I remember Reagan telling the Russians to tear down this wall, now we’ve got Trump who is building a relationship with the Russians. I bet R in republican stands for Russian, GOP stands for Guardian of Putin. Vote democrat if you want to save our country.

Today, Trump is right now saying it is us, it is us, it is not me, it is us. I swear to God that Smart television up there is repeating every word that you people printed for me in the Pennysaver. My God, am I paranoid or what? Have a great day and I hope he loses his shirt.

I am so glad to see that liar in chief is at it again. After the vote for articles of impeachment he gets on the TV and continues to lie; and if he’s so innocent then he would allow his witnesses to testify and he would testify, but obviously he’s as dirty as sin and he doesn’t want to admit it. Furthermore, his wife gets upset with a reference about their kid’s name, but he goes and picks on a 16-year-old teenager that believes and is trying to correct global warming. And that is okay? And all you people who support him believe that’s okay? You guys are crazy. You wait, it’s going to get worse with this guy and he is not going to care about you or anybody else.

How sad; a mean spirited, pitiful old man frivolously attacks a young girl for her accomplishments. It’s time the family steps in to get him some help.

Oh poor, poor Donnie, poor, poor little Donnie boy got passed over Time’s “Person of the Year” by a 16-year-old girl, then he goes and cyber bullies her. How infantile, how pathetic!

People are getting carried away with their politics and their religion and so on. I overheard a gentleman the other day talking about shooting democrats, a civil war. How in the hell would you know who is a democrat and who is a republican? That’s ridiculous. Then there is a swastika up on somebody’s front yard and spray-painted on the house. What in the hell is that all about? I blame Trump. If you people can’t see the rise in hatred, well you must be Trump supporters.

I am calling about the comment about Nancy Pelosi saying she doesn’t hate anybody, but they are angry about her deciding to side with women about abortions. I hear the people who say abortion is terrible, that it kills babies. I never hear any concern from the side that says all those babies must be born; I never hear any concern about the children once they are actually born. All they are concerned about is the woman has to carry that baby to term. Once the baby is born, it doesn’t seem like they care what happens to that child. It’s like she’s not saying she agrees necessarily, or that she or anyone else would have an abortion or that she would necessarily agree that abortion is a good thing. But she also says she doesn’t feel she has a right to tell somebody else what they can and cannot do with their own body because she isn’t living their life. She doesn’t know if they are in a marriage where the woman is being beaten by her husband or they’re poor and already have 12 children and can’t afford another child or if that women has been raped or if the person is a victim of incest or a victim of an abusive boyfriend. She doesn’t feel she has the right to tell another person what to do with their life. That is what abortion rights are all about; it’s about a woman, the right to her own body and to make decisions about her own body.

I would like to remind the people who keep saying Donald Trump won the election, was fairly elected by the people of the United States. I’d like to remind them that he actually lost the popular vote by over three million votes. The only thing that made him win was the Electoral College, and if it weren’t for that he would not be president right now.

Trump, you of all people call the FBI scum? Really? Little does he realize the damages done by his remarks, he also forgets that loose lips sink ships. He also didn’t realize or care that his words and actions will come out and will go down in history for many, many years to come; even if he is not impeached. Donald J. Trump will be tarnished because of his own being and it won’t be pretty.

Thank you Congressman Brindisi for standing up for the constitution.

You may not know it but the Democratic Party, with the full term abortions, have got in mind and are using the born fetus for cloning research. They say they are not, but that’s what it’s for and that’s why they are doing it. I guess they figure all the rich people like Bloomberg and these guys can all make clones of themselves and have another life while the rest of us wouldn’t do this anyhow, if we have any scruples at all. The only democrats that I’ve ever seen that are kind of for this full term abortion stuff is women. They think their rights are being violated if they don’t have it. I’m saying that a woman that’s going to have an abortion, her kind will no longer exist anyhow. Eventually that trait in the human genes will disappear and there won’t be any more abortions anyhow. Like I say, don’t vote democrat. You’ll lose everything you ever wanted out of life.

All I can say is that I’m voting straight republican for the rest of my life! If my mother runs as a democrat, I’m voting for the other guy.

Very interesting, I’m still waiting for the democratic presidential candidates to come forward with their plan to keep this economy humming, to keep our military strong, to secure our borders, to go with our infrastructure repair. Nothing, all I hear is impeachment, impeachment, impeachment and I have heard that since the day that candidate Donald Trump came of the escalator to announce he was running for the presidency. These people are out of their minds! They are not out there for the American people. All they care about is the election and keeping their jobs. Well, I cannot believe they don’t realize that.

I want to thank you liberal democrats for the impeachment of Donald Trump. Doing so has made us Trumpsters even more supportive of our great president and leader. Even with his faults he is the best, way better than anything you can come up with! Do you want to know why? He keeps his promises and he cares about America. Go Donald Trump!

Why are the liberals calling this an historic impeachment? It’s not an historic impeachment at all. It is an attempt to remove a president that was elected by 63 million people.

I’d like any republican out there with a brain to respond to this and give me an answer. Why is it there’s a Russian behind every republican in the senate or anybody that knows Donald Trump? Russian state radio / television came out and said Trump is a great asset to Russia, it’s public knowledge, and he was a great Russian agent. Now how much more do you need, Republicans? Explain this, a big Russian billionaire just gave a huge loan to a friend of Giuliani’s. What is it about these Russians and republicans? If they’re not giving money to NRA for politics what are they doing with the republicans all the time? You tell me there’s not corruption going on? I can’t wait to get Trump out of there, he needs to go to jail, his and the rest of his crooked republican senators.

Watching the bumbling, fumbling democrats in the House impeachment hearings, I predict a 2020 landfall republican decision to return Donald Trump to the presidency. Mark my words! Go Trump, landslide 2020, guaranteed.

I am so sick and tired of you radical liberal democrats. I’m sick of your shenanigans. I’m sick of your lies. You are a disgrace to our country! Go Trump and God Bless America!

Well here we go. Interesting to watch the House “representatives” do their grandstand bit to add their “message” to the fray regarding impeachment of President Trump; anything to get their faces in front of a camera. All this time and money wasted because President Trump is draining their swamp and demonstrating what an effective President is after the preceding mess of an “administration”.

Smudgen: Defined by Barack Obama, as in, “Not even a smidgen of corruption,” would be as many as 17 FISA court application violations for the investigation of Trump advisor, Carter Page. ROAR!

Posited: “And you people keep supporting him and now he’s going to be impeached for abuse of power, obstructing justice?” The act of impeachment is not a conviction. The difference; one stands on allegations, the other facts. A closing posit: “Parasite defined – a person who habitually relies on or exploits others and gives nothing in return. Hence, rights to free stuff and no obligations to self and others. MAGA.” Great closing to a reality based opinion. MAGA!

Continuing in congress, Mitch McConnell has already announced he will be meeting with Trump and coordinating his defense. Also saying he will not be removed from office. Talk about a witch-hunt and corruption, a total conspiracy. So much for facts.

As illustrated by the Democratic House of Representatives, all agencies of government have been weaponized and corrupted, i.e. FBI, IRS, EPA, CIA, Department of Agriculture, etc. The State Department turned into a Shakedown Racket, as illustrated by Hillary and the Biden’s. Since Trump was elected, we had the Judge Kavanaugh character assassination, Russian hoax, impeachment farce, etc. First I hoped the Democrats would someday reap their harvest. However, should that happen, then all virtue or restrain of government will be gone. In 1954, Republican Senator Joe McCarthy was in the business of making political hay by destroying people with accusations of being a communist. Finally, Joseph Welch addressed McCarthy, “Until this moment, Senator, I think I never really gauged your cruelty or your recklessness. You have done enough. Have you no sense of decency?” His tyranny ended immediately. Does any Democrat have the character to say the same?

I have an excerpt from something I read on social media. I have added my own thoughts: It is an absolute fact that Republicans are aiming their every action to create a situation where America is #1 underfed: taking 77 million people off food stamps and the embargo on goods from other countries. #2 under paid: raising their wages but not the middle class or lower class. #3 under insured: making it impossible for millions to get affordable care. #4 under educated: Betsy DeVos is tearing the educational system to shreds. #5 uninformed: telling the truth would be nice but this administration doesn’t know what truth is. # 6 unsafe: not fighting the NRA over the 2nd Amendment and what it actually means. # 7 overpopulated: trying to take Family Planning away. # 8 over armed: nothing needs to be said about this. # 9 over paranoid: making people worry about illegal immigration when they should be worried about interference in our elections by the Russians; that’s right, we have puppet master Putin pulling the strings of the Republicans. # 10 unable to vote: with the gerrymandering the Republicans have done, I’m surprised we even have a Democratic party. The question to all of these is WHY?

I just listened to the President unleash another tirade against “Crooked Hillary”. This comes two days after he was fined two million for stealing from a charitable foundation and a year after agreeing to pay $27 million to settle claims against his sham university. Does the old saying, “takes one to know one” apply?

Well the Democrats succeeded at what they wanted to do. They put forward an impeachment without a crime. When Trump announced he was running, they said we will try to impeach him and started hunting for a crime. They first went with Russian collusion, which Mueller stumbled getting through because he himself did not write the transcript. All it proved is that Hillary paid for a Dossier to get any dirt on Trump. They tried the Stormy Daniels thing, which we learned was consensual sex on both parties and happened ten years ago. Then they did the Cavanaugh fake rape story and that didn’t work. Now we have the Ukraine scam and President Trump through a wrench in their scam by releasing the transcript of the phone call, and they scrambled around like ants looking for food. They did not have any credible witnesses who were privy to the conversation; they were all hearsay witnesses. The only crime that they could come up with was the fact they hate President Trump. It all boils down to they lost in 2016, and President Trump is doing well for the country and they don’t like that. They are running scared because what the Biden’s did in Ukraine has been brought out into the light. Comey, Brennan, Clapper, Clinton, Page, and numerous others have been behind the Russia collusion and hopefully they will get their day in court. They ruined several people’s lives that were not guilty of any crime. All I can say is “God Bless America, thank you troops and veterans for protecting us, and “Merry Christmas!”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he’s “not an impartial juror.” McConnell is another embarrassment to the U.S. public for failing to carry out his job in an unbiased matter. He also has stated he has been coordinating with the White House to defend Trump’s bad behavior. Our tax dollars at work destroying the U.S. Constitution and putting us one step closer to a Dictatorship.