Guest Editorial: State initiative to further address Opioid Epidemic in rural communities

In 2017, the New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services awarded CASA-Trinity a grant to begin a Center of Treatment Innovation (COTI) as one of many state initiatives to address the Opioid Epidemic in rural communities.

Center of Treatment Innovation programs aim to provide rapid access to substance use treatment, reduce unmet treatment needs, and reduce opioid overdose.

Three years later, the CASA-Trinity COTI program continues to provide services in Tioga and Tompkins counties out of the main office, located at 72 North Ave., Owego, N.Y. 13827. The COTI program provides mobile evaluations for substance use disorders, referrals to addiction treatment, individual counseling, assessment and linkage to medication assisted treatment, care management services, transportation, and insurance assistance. This program also provides support by a peer specialist, so individuals can feel safe and supported navigating the treatment system of care.

If addiction is impacting your life, call (607) 223-4826 and ask to speak to a COTI Certified Peer Recovery Specialist for free and confidential help. Peers are active in their recovery and will be a support through this time.