Class of ’67 pays it forward

The Owego Free Academy (OFA) Class of 1967 continues their “OFA Class of 1967 gives back program” with donations going back out into the community.

Back in June, at the OFA Senior Awards night, Corrin Raynor received the “Class of 1967 Cup” for citizenship and community service, and a check for $1,000. This was the second installment of at least 16 through 2034 to a deserving OFA graduate. Corrin is attending the University of Buffalo studying pre-law.

Pictured, Royden Fox, Sally Espe Wovkulich and Daniel Sloat, all of the 1967 Class, present a check to Sister Mary O’Brian of Tioga County Rural Ministry. (Photo provided by Royden Fox)

The OFA Class of 1967 has also continued its “Special Projects.” This is the third year of their ten year funded “give back to the community” fund. Class members presented a check to assist Tioga County Rural Ministry this year as well as a donation to the Coburn Free Library to utilize on their elevator project.

The Apalachin Library also received a check for the third consecutive year that will benefit their general fund at the library.

Pictured, Royden Fox, Sally Espe Wovkulich and Daniel Sloat, all of the 1967 Class, present a check to Linda Williams, board president at the Coburn Free Library. (Photo provided by Royden Fox)

The OFA Class of 1967, through Angel Tree Ministry, will also be outfitting a needy child with a winter coat, hat and gloves.

Pictured, Daniel Sloat, Sally Espe Wovkulich and Royden Fox, all of the 1967 Class, present a check to Kathy Sorber of the Apalachin Library. (Photo provided by Royden Fox)

In a press release, Class member Roy Fox stated, “The OFA Class of 1967 is very proud to give back to OFA and to the Owego-Apalachin School District community and will continue to do so for many years to come.”

