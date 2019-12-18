Tioga Opportunities, Inc. presents ‘Winter Wonderland’ social hour

The holidays are upon us! Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. on Thursday, Dec. 19, from 12:45 to 2 p.m. at the Countryside Community Center as they offer a “Winter Wonderland” social hour to the community. The center is located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego.

Enjoy a holiday performance by students from Owego Free Academy (both singers and instrumentalists) and light refreshments. To register for this event, call (607) 687-4120, ext. 331.