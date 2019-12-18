Memorial blood drive set for December 19

On Dec. 19 from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Supervisor Donald Castellucci, Jr., Town of Owego, will be sponsoring his 23rd annual Red Cross Blood Drive. It will be held at the Elks Lodge in Owego.

Castellucci started sponsoring blood drives during his father’s final days battling cancer. For the last 22 years during the month of December, he has dedicated the drive to his dad’s memory. He died on Dec. 25.

“This has become the tradition that I use to honor my dad’s memory. I have helped raise awareness of the importance of donating blood over the last 22 years,” said Castellucci, adding, “I have done that by sponsoring blood drives in my father’s and mother’s memory, recruiting over 690 donations and helping to save over 2,070 lives since his death on Dec. 25, 1997.”

Grace Castellucci passed away in May of 2010, also a victim of two cancers. She received blood during her four-year battle.

Castellucci stated, “It is comforting to know that many people are willing to give an hour of their time and a pint of blood to help others. I have witnessed both the help and the generosity first hand.”

Each year a different combination of donors, young and old, help continue to make this drive a success. the goal is to get 50 donors again this year.

As in the past, there will be a rigatoni and meatball dinner served to all donors. After having a bite to eat, donors can enjoy the shops in downtown Owego and finish up their Christmas shopping.

They are also encouraging donors to bring in food donations that will be collected for the Tioga County Rural Ministry or cash donations to the Ministry in Don Sr. and Grace’s name. The donations collected last year along with the several boxes of food was much appreciated.

To make an appointment, feel free to contact Don by calling (607) 687-0965. You can also call 1-800-GIVE-LIFE.