BBQ Competition and Music Festival to Support ALS Awareness Set for July 11

— Quilts of Valor to Be Presented —

[By Wendy Post]

The fifth annual “Shady Strong” BBQ competition and music festival is scheduled for July 11, 2026, at the historic Bement-Billings Farmstead in Newark Valley, N.Y. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is free, with donations accepted, and proceeds benefiting Shady Strong ALS Awareness.

Featured at the event is a BBQ competition; you can learn more and register at www.shadystrong.org. A panel of judges will determine the competition winners.

The event has grown tremendously since it began, and Kristin Oliver, CEO and Founder of Shady Strong-ALS Awareness, is expecting a great turnout.

“We’re expecting our largest event yet, with nine competitive BBQ teams, more than 30 vendors, food vendors, live music throughout the day, and veteran recognition ceremonies,” said Kristin.

She added, “Attendance has grown every year, and we’re hoping to welcome well over 1,000 people this year.”

The event was inspired by Robert Shady, a 1963 Candor graduate who lettered in four sports. He worked for 42 years at Lockheed Martin and was also involved in many local organizations.

“Bob” passed away in October 2019 at the age of 75. He had battled ALS for 17 months. According to his family, Bob’s generous and selfless nature, along with his legacy of service to others, inspired Shady Strong.

In addition to the BBQ competition, live music, vendors, and ALS awareness activities, organizers have added a few extra special moments this year. They will present four Quilts of Valor to New York State veterans in recognition of their military service, and they are also honored to have the Tioga County Honor Guard join them for the ceremony.

“This year, we’re especially excited to honor four local veterans with Quilts of Valor,” said Kristin, and added, “The Tioga County Honor Guard and local veterans organizations will all be part of this special ceremony as we recognize these incredible men and women for their service to our country.”

“It’s shaping up to be a really meaningful day for both our ALS families and our veteran community,” she added.

One of the moments Kristin is looking forward to most this year is seeing two local ALS families meet for the first time. According to Kristin, they were connected through Shady Strong, and one family has made the incredibly generous decision to donate their wheelchair-accessible van to the other.

“Moments like that can’t be planned, but they’re exactly why we do this,” said Kristin, adding, “The connections that happen between families are just as meaningful as the financial assistance and equipment we provide.”

Every dollar raised stays close to home. Kristin explained that since becoming a nonprofit in 2022, Shady Strong has raised more than $300,000, all of which has gone directly toward supporting individuals and families living with ALS throughout the Southern Tier and Upstate New York.

This year alone, the organization has provided nearly $50,000 in direct assistance to local families.

“We help with expenses that many families suddenly face after an ALS diagnosis, including home modifications, caregiving costs, travel expenses, equipment copays, and other immediate financial needs that insurance often doesn’t cover,” Kristin explained.

They also operate an ALS equipment program. Families generously donate equipment after their loved one no longer needs it, and the Shady Strong organization quickly gets those items into the hands of another family at no cost.

As an example, Kristin stated, “Just this past weekend, we traveled to Rochester to deliver a $4,600 check to help offset the cost of a personalized power wheelchair, along with a truckload of donated medical equipment, including a lift chair, shower equipment, and other essential items.”

Beyond the organization’s local work, they also send Caregiver Care Packages to ALS caregivers nationwide. These packages are simply a reminder that while they spend so much of their time caring for someone else, it’s important to care for themselves, too.

“We want every caregiver to know they’re seen, appreciated, and not walking this journey alone,” said Kristin.

She added, “We often hear about celebrities living with ALS, and while those stories help bring awareness to the disease, for every celebrity, there are dozens of families quietly facing the same diagnosis right here in our own communities.”

“Those are the families we do this for.”

Shady Strong, a non-profit, is dedicated to raising awareness of ALS and strives to enhance the quality of life for those dealing with the disease. The organization provides both financial and emotional support to individuals battling ALS, and extends some support to caregivers.

ALS or Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, resulting in muscle control loss. According to the Mayo Clinic, ALS often begins with muscle twitching and weakness in an arm or leg, trouble swallowing, or slurred speech. Eventually, ALS affects control of the muscles needed to move, speak, eat, and breathe.

ALS currently has no cure and is often associated with the baseball great Lou Gehrig. It is often referred to as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Kristin shared a startling statistic: veterans are two times more likely to get diagnosed, or more than 16% of all diagnosed ALS patients in the United States are military veterans.

While the exact cause remains unknown, research suggests connections to exposure to toxins (like pesticides or burn fumes), heavy metals, and traumatic brain injuries (TBI).

According to the ALS Association at als.org, veterans who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces are more likely to be diagnosed with ALS than people who did not serve in the military.

The reason for the statistic is unknown. The U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs has recognized ALS as a service-connected disease, so veterans can seek financial and medical support.

For more information about the Shady Strong event, visit shadystrong.org, or you can find them on Facebook or contact Kristin Oliver at (607) 725-4739.