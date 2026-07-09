Tioga County Property Transactions

On June 23, 2026, property located at 58 North Ave., Village of Owego, from JT Whitmore Properties LLC to Lilo Group LLX for $460,000.

On June 23, 2026, property located at 2886 State Route 17C, Tioga, from Patricia and James Strong to Bradley Jump for $55,300.

On June 23, 2026, property located at 344 State Route 96, Tioga, from Kathleen Ellison to Ashley Libby for $330,000.

On June 23, 2026, property located at 340 Main St., Village of Owego, from Red Worldwide Inc. to CFC NY LLC for $375,000.

On June 23, 2026, property located at 22 Meadow Lane, Town of Owego, from Susan Lekouses to Kurtis Richards for $185,000.

On June 23, 2026, property located at 129 Center St., Village of Waverly, from Kipp Yeakel and Debrah Murdok-Yeakel to First Grantor: Jose Rankin for $249,900.

On June 23, 2026, property located at 102 Orchard Ave., Village of Owego, from Daniel and Elaine Jardine to Jonathan and Emily Roeber for $225,000.

On June 24, 2026, property located at 3869 Wilson Creek Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Joseph and Julie Lakin to Jamie Kamrowski for $315,000.

On June 24, 2026, property located at 16 Ithaca Rd., Town of Candor, from Michael and Laneya Plouse to Lynne and Timothy Anguish for $237,000.

On June 26, 2026, property located at 930 Pultz Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from RFD Enterprises LLC to Dennis and Alaina Kolesnik for $312,500.

On June 26, 2026, property located at 315 Broad St., Village of Waverly, from Mile High Accessories LLC to Platinum Prime Holdings LLC for $78,000.

On June 26, 2026, property located at 143 Bonham Rd., Town of Barton, from Brenda Schafer to Zachary Scott and Jaime Cheng for $316,400.

On June 26, 2026, property located at 182 Emory Chapel, Town of Barton, from Evan Brown and Koressa Vandermark for $131,840.

On June 26, 2026, property located at 49 Shady Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Joanne Abram, by Atty In Fact and Monique Saastamoinen as Atty In Fact, to Tama Sue Vallese for $187,000.

On June 26, 2026, property located at 8 Corbin St., Village of Owego, from Marne Randolph to Dianne and Devin White for $242,000.

On June 26, 2026, property located at 146 Vanatta Rd., Town of Barton, from Joel Williams Jr. to Christopher Uettwiller and Stacy Yarger for $30,000.

On June 29, 2026, property located at 2331 State Route 17C, Tioga, from Mihok Properties LLC to Burk Enterprises LLC for $400,000.

On June 29, 2026, property located at 6 Wilcox Estates Dr., Town of Barton, from David Corneby as Trustee to Daniel and Susan Datthyn for $310,000.