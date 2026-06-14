It’s time to celebrate!

[By Emma M. Sedore, Tioga County Historian]

It’s been a very busy year for the Tioga County Historians. As you probably have heard, it is the 250th Anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and the Revolutionary War Era. Everyone from State-level down to small organizations put on their “Thinking caps,” trying to find ways to celebrate this awesome occasion.

Earlier this year, word was received that the New York State Education Department would distribute $1.4 million statewide to be used exclusively to commemorate the 250th Anniversary, known as the Semiquincentennial. Tioga County’s allocation was $15,000. It would also include a broader theme referred to as the “Unfinished Revolution,” which highlights New York’s significant progress and growth over the past 250 years.

Tioga County has nine towns and each has an appointed Municipal Historian. I invited all of them to my office to discuss how we would celebrate the 250th Anniversary and the good news of having funding available to support the activities of their choice.

I also invited the Tioga County Administrator, Jackson D. Baily II, Tioga County Tourism Director, Rebecca Maffei and Gerald Smith, Director of the Tioga County Historical Society Museum, to share ideas and to answer many of the historians’ questions. It definitely was a learning process when it came to using the funding, but with their sound advice, we managed to understand and proceed with “Gusto.”

To begin with, I recommended that we all work on one main project as a team and suggested each historian write a short, updated history of their town for a pamphlet that could be distributed by the Fourth of July. When someone suggested combining the separate town pamphlets into one large booklet, everyone agreed. Its title is, Tioga County, New York Celebrates America’s 250th.

The completed project was delivered on May 26, in time for July 4. Each of the historians received 130 copies and will distribute them free of charge throughout their towns, such as at town/village halls, schools, museums, historical societies, local festivals and more. A few of the Tioga County offices that received copies are the County Legislators and staff, the County Administrator and Directors of Tourism, Chamber of Commerce, and the Historical Society Museum.

Stay tuned for the rest of the celebration! Each town will continue to plan special events such as exhibits, band concerts, parades, speakers, and all things educational in 2026.

The key word is “Celebrate!”

You can read more about the book and its behind the scenes work by clicking here.