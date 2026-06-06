Tioga County Bassett Scholars Shine at Post 401 Celebration

Tioga County Bassett Scholars Shine at Post 401 CelebrationTaylor Signs, Jaylen Chrysler, Stella Palladino, Elaina Anschutz, Maggie M. Hamed and Olivia Schrader were awarded the Harriet and Charles Hibberd Bassett Scholarship. Photo provided.

Posted By: psadvert June 6, 2026

Twenty Tioga County graduating seniors received well-deserved $500 educational scholarships from the Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation on Sunday, May 17, at American Legion Post 401, the former home of the Bassett Family, 1925-1045. 

Class of 2026 graduates from Candor, Newark Valley, and Owego were recognized for their excellence in academics, community service, leadership, arts, and interests in the fields of health, history, education, and public service. Bob Bassett and Foundation Board members, including Foundation president and OFA graduate Christian Freyli, presented scholarships honoring families who have made significant community contributions and inspired the scholarship recipients to be points of light in their colleges, communities, and lives, to make a positive difference as they make their marks. 

Recipients received an experiential presentation from Bassett on the importance of knowing community and family history, as well as a mentoring packet promoting servant leadership, democracy, and our country’s Great Seal, first adopted in 1782 and its motto, “E Pluribus Unum,” Out of Many, One. 

Tioga County Bassett Scholars Shine at Post 401 Celebration

On Sunday, May 17, 20 Tioga County graduating seniors received scholarships from the Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation. Here, they are pictured with their awards at the American Legion Post in Owego. Photo provided.

David Westgate presented the Georgia and Roger Westgate Creative Arts Scholarship to Linsey Morse of Candor; the Harriet and Charles Hibberd Bassett Scholarship was presented to Taylor Signs, Jaylen Chrysler, Stella Palladino, Elaina Anschutz, Maggie M. Hamed, and Olivia Schrader; the Robert Van Rensselaer Bassett Scholarship was presented to Magavin Allen, Carter Rieg, and Maxwell Thompson; Tom McEnteer presented the George Boldman-Tom McEnteer Scholarship to Marcos Escalante of Newark Valley and Kylie Grippen; the Robert Merwin Family Fine Arts Scholarship was presented to Nevaeh Nichols; Colleen and David Dewey-Wright presented the Dewey-Wright Family Theatre Arts Scholarship to Lilliana LaFever; the David P. Beere Family Scholarship was presented to Carsten Crawford, Myla Yartz, Tatum Kowalski, and Evelyn Howe; Tommy and David Woodburn presented the Louise and Robert Woodburn Family Scholarship to Lileah Slater; and Margaret Shuler, with Bill and Jim Shuler in attendance, presented the Eudora and Fred Shuler Scholarship to a parent of Gabriella Boehme, who could not attend. 

Special Owego America 250 tokens were given to each scholarship recipient, symbolizing thanks to our country and the Liberty Bell, which represents America’s freedom, justice, beauty, and independence. 

Special appreciation went to Ken Patterson and Bonnie Hand, and to American Legion Post 401 for hosting the scholarship presentation and treating the recipients and their families to ice cream. Carol Livermore, a Foundation Board member, also received thanks for donating Carol’s Café cookies and sweets for the ceremony.

Tioga County Bassett Scholars Shine at Post 401 Celebration

Neveah Nichols receives the Robert Merwin Family Fine Arts Scholarship. Photo provided.

Tioga County Bassett Scholars Shine at Post 401 Celebration

Tommy and David Woodburn present the Louise and Robert Woodburn Family Scholarship to Lileah Slater. Photo provided.

Tioga County Bassett Scholars Shine at Post 401 Celebration

Colleen and David Dewey-Wright present the Dewey-Wright Family Theatre Arts Scholarship to Lilliana LaFever. Photo provided.

Tioga County Bassett Scholars Shine at Post 401 Celebration

Margaret Shuler presented the Eudora and Fred Shuler Family Scholarship to a parent of Gabriella Boehme, who was unable to attend. Photo provided.

Tioga County Bassett Scholars Shine at Post 401 Celebration

Carsten Crawford, Myla Yartz, Tatum Kowalski, and Evelyn Howe were awarded the David P. Beere Family Scholarship. Photo provided.

Tioga County Bassett Scholars Shine at Post 401 Celebration

Carter Rieg and Maxwell Thompson receive the Robert V.R. Bassett Scholarship. Photo provided.

Tioga County Bassett Scholars Shine at Post 401 Celebration

Tom McEnteer presents the George Boldman-Tom McEnteer Scholarship to Marcos Escalante of Newark Valley and Kylie Grippen. Photo provided.

Tioga County Bassett Scholars Shine at Post 401 Celebration

David Westgate presents the Georgia and Roger Westgate Creative Arts Scholarship to Linsey Morse of Candor. Photo provided.

 

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