Tioga County Bassett Scholars Shine at Post 401 Celebration

Twenty Tioga County graduating seniors received well-deserved $500 educational scholarships from the Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation on Sunday, May 17, at American Legion Post 401, the former home of the Bassett Family, 1925-1045.

Class of 2026 graduates from Candor, Newark Valley, and Owego were recognized for their excellence in academics, community service, leadership, arts, and interests in the fields of health, history, education, and public service. Bob Bassett and Foundation Board members, including Foundation president and OFA graduate Christian Freyli, presented scholarships honoring families who have made significant community contributions and inspired the scholarship recipients to be points of light in their colleges, communities, and lives, to make a positive difference as they make their marks.

Recipients received an experiential presentation from Bassett on the importance of knowing community and family history, as well as a mentoring packet promoting servant leadership, democracy, and our country’s Great Seal, first adopted in 1782 and its motto, “E Pluribus Unum,” Out of Many, One.

David Westgate presented the Georgia and Roger Westgate Creative Arts Scholarship to Linsey Morse of Candor; the Harriet and Charles Hibberd Bassett Scholarship was presented to Taylor Signs, Jaylen Chrysler, Stella Palladino, Elaina Anschutz, Maggie M. Hamed, and Olivia Schrader; the Robert Van Rensselaer Bassett Scholarship was presented to Magavin Allen, Carter Rieg, and Maxwell Thompson; Tom McEnteer presented the George Boldman-Tom McEnteer Scholarship to Marcos Escalante of Newark Valley and Kylie Grippen; the Robert Merwin Family Fine Arts Scholarship was presented to Nevaeh Nichols; Colleen and David Dewey-Wright presented the Dewey-Wright Family Theatre Arts Scholarship to Lilliana LaFever; the David P. Beere Family Scholarship was presented to Carsten Crawford, Myla Yartz, Tatum Kowalski, and Evelyn Howe; Tommy and David Woodburn presented the Louise and Robert Woodburn Family Scholarship to Lileah Slater; and Margaret Shuler, with Bill and Jim Shuler in attendance, presented the Eudora and Fred Shuler Scholarship to a parent of Gabriella Boehme, who could not attend.

Special Owego America 250 tokens were given to each scholarship recipient, symbolizing thanks to our country and the Liberty Bell, which represents America’s freedom, justice, beauty, and independence.

Special appreciation went to Ken Patterson and Bonnie Hand, and to American Legion Post 401 for hosting the scholarship presentation and treating the recipients and their families to ice cream. Carol Livermore, a Foundation Board member, also received thanks for donating Carol’s Café cookies and sweets for the ceremony.