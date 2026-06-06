LETTER: Our doors—and our hearts—are wide open

To sit in the pews at St. Patrick’s Church in Owego is to be invited into a profound mystery. While our eyes are naturally drawn to the altar, a quiet, beautiful testament to faith happens right alongside it in the steady hands, quiet footsteps, and deep respect of our parish altar servers.

In an era full of noise, watching these young people step into the sanctuary is a gift. They do not merely “help out” during the liturgy; they embody a profound spirit of reverence and grace that elevates the entire Mass. Their attentiveness is so deeply humble that they never miss a step. Every movement is deliberate, placing immense care into each duty. Whether leading the solemn procession with the crucifix, carrying the steady light of candles, or tending the thurible—sending up clouds of incense like prayers to heaven—they do so with a maturity that belies their age.

This grace shines brightest in their seamless harmony with our wonderful priests, Father Galens and Father Jim. Anticipating every shift in the liturgy, the servers mirror the relationship between shepherds and their young assistants, showing a foundational respect for the priesthood and the sacredness of the sanctuary.

To the altar servers of St. Patrick’s Church: Thank you. Thank you for your discipline, your silent prayers, and the care you pour into every gesture. You are true witnesses to the joy of serving God. Your reverence reminds us all of the holy ground we stand on every time we enter the church.

As we move into June, our parish community is preparing for one of our most sacred traditions. On Sunday, June 7, we will celebrate the Feast of Corpus Christi with a traditional procession of the Body and Blood of Christ. A public sign of our faith, this procession is incomplete without our altar servers leading the way.

If it has been a little while since your family has joined us, please know you have been deeply missed.

This beautiful feast day is the perfect occasion to step back into the sanctuary, reconnect with your parish family, and renew your service. Your presence brings vital energy we truly need.

Your place is reserved. Our doors—and our hearts—are wide open.

In God’s Grace,

Debra Jones

Owego, New York