Tioga Arts Council Presents Rooted in Light — The Evolving Expressions of Matt Feldman

The Tioga Arts Council will present “Rooted in Light — The Evolving Expressions of Matt Feldman.” The exhibition will open on First Friday, June 5, at 179 Front St. from 5 – 8 p.m.

Rooted in Light traces the evolution of Matt Feldman’s artistic expression from early acrylic

explorations to richly layered works that incorporate natural and found materials. What began through the Magic Paintbrush Project has grown into a sustained creative practice developed collaboratively with his mother.

Over time, Matt’s visual language has expanded. Early works focused primarily on color and gesture. Gradually, his attraction to texture and organic elements led to the incorporation of twigs, leaves, slate, sand, crushed glass, beads, glitter, foil, and recycled materials. Even discarded business envelopes become canvases, reinforcing themes of renewal and second life.

The exhibition is organized into three sub-themes that highlight this progression: Becoming- From Color to Earth; Light, Texture, and Resilience; and Nature Within: Seasons of Growth.

This exhibition centers the art itself—its growth, its layering, and its luminosity—while quietly

honoring the collaborative rhythm through which it is made. Rooted in Light affirms that expression evolves, that materials carry memory, and that creative practice can illuminate unexpected beauty.

Proceeds from this exhibition will support the work of the Animal Care Sanctuary, advancing

their mission to provide compassionate rescue, rehabilitation, and humane education for animals in need, while also supporting programs that serve individuals of all abilities.

Matt Feldman is a 43-year-old artist whose life reflects curiosity, generosity, and a consistent desire to participate fully in the world around him. He was diagnosed at age 40 with SYNGAP1, a rare genetic condition that had gone unidentified for decades due to limitations in earlier genetic testing. The diagnosis provided a name, but it did not define him.

Matt has been expressing himself through art since his early participation in the Magic Paintbrush Project. What began as a structured art experience evolved into a practice he now consistently asks for each weekend when he is home with his family. Painting is something Matt and his mother create together, and this shared process has become an important rhythm in their lives.

Through this collaborative practice, Matt strengthens his focus, concentration, speech, expressive communication, and both gross and fine motor skills. Creating art has significantly increased his confidence and pride, reinforcing his sense of accomplishment and belonging.

Beyond the studio, Matt volunteers delivering Meals on Wheels and assists with shopping for participants. He helps arrange Bibles at a Universal church and enjoys cooking with his father. These activities, like his artwork, reflect his desire to contribute meaningfully.

Matt’s artwork has been exhibited at Gallery 444 in Provincetown, Massachusetts; at Achieve in both Broome County and Chenango County; at Helping Create Abilities; and on the Arts Wall at The Arc New York headquarters in Latham, New York. His work has received recognition at the New York State level, including winning an abstract art competition.

Through his art and his service, Matt demonstrates that creative expression belongs to everyone, and meaningful contribution can take many forms.

Over the past decade, Animal Care Sanctuary has profoundly impacted the community by enhancing animal welfare and fostering a compassionate environment for both humans and animals. Through tireless efforts, ACS has rescued and rehabilitated thousands of animals, providing them with safe havens and ultimately finding them loving homes. This not only improves the lives of the rescued animals but also enriches the lives of adopting families, creating bonds that are mutually beneficial.

Furthermore, the sanctuary’s educational programs have raised awareness about animal rights and responsible pet ownership, cultivating a more informed and empathetic community. By hosting events and volunteer opportunities, ACS has strengthened community ties and encouraged civic engagement, allowing individuals to contribute positively to animal welfare efforts.

After the opening, the exhibition will run from June 6-27, Wednesday through Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m. For additional information, contact tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com.

TAC thanks the Owego Rotary Club for sponsoring this exhibition.