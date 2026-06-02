[By JoAnn R. Walter]

After a bit of light morning rain, the weather cleared in time for the annual Memorial Day parade and remembrance ceremony on May 25 in Owego, N.Y.

Veterans from American Legion Post 401, V.F.W. Post 1371 and their Auxiliary, school groups, the OFA Parade Band, local officials, police, fire department, and first responders, among others, took part in the annual parade, which kicked off at 10 a.m. John Loftus was the parade organizer.

Barbara Bilbrey, Gold Star Mother, was Master of Ceremonies.

Bilbrey’s son, Charles Bilbrey, Jr., was born and raised in Owego. A member of Scout Troop 38 and an OFA graduate, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was killed in action in 2007 while serving in Iraq. Charlie now rests in Owego’s St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Barbara remarked, “Americans who recognize the cost of freedom will not let their heroes be forgotten. We are teaching the next generation about the sacrifices made for our freedom, and the importance of never forgetting.”

Barbara noted that Memorial Day was first observed after the Civil War, and Owego’s memorial was dedicated on Memorial Day in 1891. Today, there are separate monuments for WWI, WWII, Korea, Vietnam, and the Global War on Terrorism.

V.F.W. Post 1371 Color Guard presented the colors, and the OFA parade band, under the direction of Lindsey Williams, performed the National Anthem. Later in the program, the band played a medley of Armed Forces tunes.

Deacon Michael Donovan of Blessed Trinity and St. Patrick’s Parishes, a Marine Corps Vietnam veteran, delivered the invocation and shared, “In Washington, D.C. there is a memorial, often called ‘The Wall,’ that lists 58,220 names of men and women who lost their lives in Vietnam,” and further explained that after the Marine Corps, he joined the Army Reserves as a drill sergeant and trained many soldiers. He is left wondering, “I can only imagine there were many who gave their lives for this country, so Memorial Day is important to me,” and added, “It’s more than hot dogs on a grill; I remember those I served with, those I trained, and would like to honor all who gave their lives for this country.”

Jim Raftis, Sr., who passed away last year just prior to Memorial Day was remembered by his sister, Dorolyn, a member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary. Barbara mentioned that Raftis had held a Memorial Day ceremony in Owego since the late 1960’s, and his presence was felt by many.

The Memorial Day ceremony also paid tribute to the new Hometown Hero Banners that have been installed throughout the Village. Barbara shared that the program began in Harrisburg, Pa. in 2006 by a Gold Star Mother and quickly expanded nationally.

Guest Speaker Bob Russell, Executive Director of the Tioga United Way, discussed the launching of Tioga County’s Hometown Hero Banners, which are a tribute to our military past and present, as well as to dedicated EMS and police.

Russell commented, “135 banners have been installed so far, and 80 more are currently being made. These banners serve as a constant reminder of the heroes among us.”

Russell explained that the program will continue with banners installed in every community within the county. He also gave thanks to those who were key players in making the program a success, with a special nod to the students and teachers at OFA, who edited photos and also printed the banners with equipment they have on-site.

Russell added, “The production stayed in Tioga County, minus the poles and brackets, and the students did an amazing job. We look forward to hanging more banners soon.”

Alan Petrush, a U.S. Navy veteran thanked the parents who brought children to the remembrance ceremony and spoke about the history of the Navy Hymn. The OFA Parade Band performed the Navy Hymn while Petrush walked to the Court Street Bridge and cast a wreath into the Susquehanna to honor all war casualties who are lost or buried at sea. One hero is Tioga County’s first WWII casualty, Seaman Delmar Dale Sibley, who served on the U.S.S. Arizona at Pearl Harbor.

Lew Sauerbrey read the names of Tioga County’s fallen, and Owego Elementary students presented flags at the memorials for the baskets of remembrance. Dennis Mullen, Director of the Tioga County Veterans Service Agency, read the names of Tioga County veterans who have passed since the last gathering and said that it was his honor to serve veterans and their families.

Also remembered were POWs and MIAs who never came home to their families.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Deacon Mike offered the benediction. A gun salute and volley were presented by V.F.W. Post 1371, and Steve Palinosky performed “Taps.”

Prior to the Memorial Day events, Mary Beth Jones and this writer read the names of deceased veterans buried throughout Tioga County cemeteries.