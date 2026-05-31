Tioga County Boys and Girls Club to Host Free Community Seminar on Grooming Awareness and Child Protection

The Tioga County Boys and Girls Club (TCBGC) will host a free educational seminar titled “Fostering a Safe Community: The Stages of Grooming and the Profiles of Targets and Predators” on Wednesday, June 24, from noon to 1:30 p.m. The seminar will be at the Tioga County Boys and Girls Club, located at 201 Erie St. in Owego.

The interactive and lively 50-minute presentation, followed by a question-and-answer session, will be led by Amber Gregory, BS, MATM, LLP, a children’s advocate, pastor, and author whose work focuses on child abuse prevention, advocacy for vulnerable children, and strengthening families through education and community support.

Gregory’s professional experience includes training court advocates in the Southern Tier, serving as a committee member for the Safe Sanctuaries training in the regional United Methodist denomination, providing continuing education for the NYS Guidance Counselors Association, among many other speaking arrangements.

The seminar will address the stages of grooming and provide insight into the profiles and behaviors of both targets and predators, helping attendees better recognize warning signs and foster safer environments for children and youth.

“This seminar has gained so much interest among our community leaders that we have decided to offer the same presentation to the general public in August,” says TCBGC CEO Jill Teeter.

She also states that this will be a series of trainings, with follow-up sessions focusing on social media grooming, human sex trafficking, and more.

“Although the subject matter is disturbing, we need to realize that no community is immune to these issues,” Teeter adds. “Protecting our children and neighbors is our priority and our responsibility.”

“Gregory’s presentation is effective at helping identify and stop grooming. I highly recommend Gregory as a presenter, and I encourage your organization to share the information learned to prevent further young women and men from being the victims of sexual abuse,” reports Laura Sprague, Regional Director for Counselors, New York State Master Teacher Program.”

This training seminar is highly encouraged for individuals who work with children, youth, and families; school guidance counselors and administrators; organization directors and representatives; faith leaders and volunteers involved in children’s ministries and youth programs; and law enforcement and emergency personnel.

Lunch will be provided at the event.

Due to limited seating at this first session, advance RSVP is required. Community members interested in attending must reserve a seat by emailing admin@tiogabgca.org.