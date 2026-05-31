What’s Happening for the week of May 31, 2026

What’s Happening – Send dated church, school, social, or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or email wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. If space is available, your event will appear.

MAY / JUNE

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Sundays at 6:15 p.m., First Presbyterian Union Church, 111 Temple St., Owego. No dues or fees. Use the side-street entrance. Anyone who struggles with food or weight is welcome. For more information, call (607) 351-9504 or visit foodaddicts.org.

Worship service, 8 a.m. coffee time, and 8:45 a.m. service each week at Germany Hill Global Methodist Church, 790 Spaulding Hill Rd., Owego. Immerse yourself in engaging music, prayer, and a scriptural message by Pastor Matt Rowe. All are welcome.

Community Baptist Church, 1708 Main St., Apalachin, holds Sunday Bible studies beginning at 10 a.m., followed by an inspirational worship service at 11 a.m. A weekly prayer gathering takes place on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. Information is available on Facebook, by email at cbcapalachin@gmail.com, or by calling (607) 239-2827.

Tech Help with Tina, by appointment only, at the Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Call (607) 625-3333.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Congregate lunch is served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for individuals aged 60 and older and $7 for those under 60. Meals include entrée, side dishes, a beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Project Neighbor Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3-4 p.m., and every Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley.

Berkshire Free Library Board of Trustees Meeting, second Tuesday of the month at 10 a.m., 12519 Rt. 38, Berkshire. For further information, call (607) 657-4418.

Spalding Memorial Library Board Meeting, fourth Wednesday of each month at 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Meetings are open to the public. Call ahead if you are interested in attending. You can reach them at (570) 888-7117 or email smlibrary724@gmail.com.

George P. and Susan Platt Cady Library Board Meeting, every third Tuesday of the month except for August and December, 7 p.m. at the Cady Library, 42 East River Rd., Nichols. Meetings are open to the public. For further information, call (607) 699-3835.

Van Etten Public Library, open on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 1-5 p.m.; Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 7 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Free Wi-Fi and public computers are available for patrons.

Berkshire senior citizens over 50 years old who are residents of Berkshire, Richford, and Newark Valley are invited to a meeting held on the second Thursday of each month for a dish-to-pass meal, followed by a business meeting and seven games of bingo at the Berkshire Fire Station, 12515 NY-38 in Berkshire. Held at 6 p.m. April through September, and at noon October through March.

Chair yoga for everyone, Thursdays at 1 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott. Call (607) 748-9651 for more information.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., from 10-11 a.m. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Groove to the Music Rhythm and Drum Class meets every Thursday from 1:30-3:00 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. All materials are provided, and new members are welcome. No registration is required. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Free blood pressure and glucose screenings with TOI’s Family Health Clinic on the third Monday of each month from 11:30a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. You do not need insurance to participate. No appointment is needed. For more information, call TOI at (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Basic Computer Class with Literacy Volunteers of Broome-Tioga Counties, Inc. meets on the fourth Friday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Topics include basic computer usage, Windows, Microsoft Office, email accounts, internet usage, and online tasks, basic phone and tablet tips, and more. No cost to attend. Walk-ins are welcome. Call ahead to (607) 778-6406 or email tel.lvbtc@gmail.com for more information.

Drum class on Saturdays from 1:30-3 p.m. at Align With Sarah’s Community Classroom, 217 Main St., Owego. All levels are welcome. Enjoy the magic of rhythm, guided by an experienced teacher. Learn to play in the percussion ensemble. Drums are provided upon request. Free! Donations are accepted. Visit www.alignwithsarah.com/events-calendar to learn more.

MAY 12 to JULY 30

VIVO Class meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 10-11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Join live, small-group fitness classes to improve strength, balance, and mobility, designed for older adults. Class size is limited. Registration is required. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to sign up.

MAY 29, 30 and 31

144th Annual Town of Erin Woodfest, Friday from 4-9 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Erin Fire Department Grounds, 1462 Breesport Rd., Erin. For information, visit www.Erinwoodfest.com.

MAY 30

Car Wash, noon to 3 p.m., Newark Valley Fire Station. Hosted by BSA Troop 30.

Furry Buddy Rescue Walk and Celebration, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Newark Valley Trout Ponds, 44 Spring St., Newark Valley. There will be a BBQ, raffles, music, giveaways, and more.

MAY 31

Valley Harmony will be performing a free-will donation concert titled “Sweet 16,” 2 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Main St., Endicott. To benefit CHOW.

Mark Dubbeld Family in Concert on the Green, 6 p.m., East Smithfield, Pa. Bring a lawn chair. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the Federated Church sanctuary. A love offering will be received to benefit the group.

JUNE 1

Mahjong, 3 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Foster and Kinship Parenting Resource Group, Mondays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. For foster parents, grandparents, and all parents looking for a place to share, learn, and laugh. Free. Hosted by trauma-informed parent Amber Gregory. Call (607) 237-9376 for more information.

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting and Public Hearing, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Social Gaming Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This club includes tabletop and computer games for ages 10 and up. Adults are welcome, too. Kids under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Any questions, please call (570) 888-7117.

JUNE 2

Candor Free Library Story Hour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 2 Bank St., Candor. Enjoy playtime, music and movement, stories, crafts, and snacks.

Beginner Clay Workshop, 3 to 5 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Call (607) 625-3333 to register. There will be three sessions: June 2, 9, and 16.

Tea and Live Stream Yoga with Lindsey, 10:15 a.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Lindsey is a certified yoga and fitness instructor. Enjoy community along with accessible guided chair and/or floor movement in Newark Valley.

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications Meeting, 9:30 a.m., County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services Meeting (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property Veterans, and Elections) 10:30 a.m., County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture Meeting, 1 p.m., County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI, and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

JUNE 3

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Tioga County Industrial Development Agency Regular Monthly Meeting of the Board of Directors, 4:30 p.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

JUNE 4

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects Meeting, 9 a.m., County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel Meeting, 10:30 a.m., County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County 1st Monthly Legislative Workshop and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Home Gardening Series: Join Penn State Master Gardeners on the first Thursday of each month through October at 6 p.m. at the Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

JUNE 5

Senior First Friday Program – Murder Mystery and Lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Call (607) 625-3333 to register.

Story Time, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Join the Spalding Memorial Library, located at 724 S. Main St. In Athens, Pa. for stories, songs, and a craft. Ms. Jess will read stories about picking berries. They will have playtime after the 11 a.m. session. All ages are invited, and new families are always welcome!

JUNE 6

White Elephant Yard Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tioga County Historical Society Museum, 110 Front St., Owego. Donations may be dropped off at the museum no later than June 2. For more information, call (607) 687-2460 or email museum@tiogahistory.org. No clothes, computers, car parts, or encyclopedias. No large vehicle drop-offs.

Waits Church Free Community Picnic, 2 p.m., 5108 Valley Rd., Owego. Event will be held rain or shine under the tent. There will be burgers, hot dogs, ice cream, and more. Hear the bell ring at 2 p.m. and then listen to a short presentation on the Waits Settlement. An historic marker will be unveiled.

TAC and NYSATA present: Inspiring Thousands, with potluck to follow, 2 to 4 p.m., Cloud Croft Studios – Barn, 1003 Sanford Rd., Owego. After opening, things will remain on display June 7 to 26.

Pokemon Club, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

4th Annual Charity Kids’ Carnival, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin.

Benefit Auction, 11 a.m. preview, auction from noon until complete. Newark Valley Fire Station, 7151 NY-38, Newark Valley. Among many things to be auctioned will be household items, hand and power tools, camping and fishing equipment, garden tools, antiques, gift baskets, golf certificates, toys, including train sets, and many other items. Drop off donations between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on May 30. Call (607) 642-9516 or email nvhistory@stny.rr.com and leave your number if you are unable to deliver items. No used clothing or electronics will be accepted.

Master Gardeners Annual Plant Sale, 8 a.m. to noon, 56 Main St., Owego.

JUNE 7

Silver and Gold Hoop Earring Jewelry Workshop, 3 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley.

JUNE 8

Foster and Kinship Parenting Resource Group, Mondays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. For foster parents, grandparents, and all parents looking for a place to share, learn, and laugh. Free. Hosted by trauma-informed parent Amber Gregory. Call (607) 237-9376 for more information.

Meatloaf Dinner, pick up from 4 to 6 p.m., Nichols Presbyterian Church, 140 Main St., Nichols. Two sides and dessert for $12. Preorder by calling (607) 699-3302. Takeout only.

Monday lunch with Sister Mary from Tioga County Rural Ministry, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley.

JUNE 9

Candor Free Library Story Hour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 2 Bank St., Candor. Enjoy playtime, music, and movement, stories, crafts, and snacks.

Berkshire Free Library Trustees Meeting, 10 a.m., Berkshire Library, Route 38, Berkshire.

Tea and Live Stream Yoga with Lindsey, 10:15 a.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Lindsey is a certified yoga and fitness instructor. Enjoy community along with accessible guided chair and/or floor movement in Newark Valley.

The Sixth Regular Tioga County Legislature Meeting of 2026 will be held at noon in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

JUNE 10

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JUNE 11

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Evening Book Club, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Book to be determined.

Beginner line dancing lessons with Red’s Line Dancing on the Hardwood Dance Floor, 6:30 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. No experience is necessary. There is a $5 suggested donation.

JUNE 13

Erie Canal Museum presents “The Revolutionary Waterway – The Erie Canal and the American Revolution,” 11 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Annual Plant and Bake Sale for the Tillers and Toilers of Newark Valley, 9 a.m. to noon on the Village Green.

JUNE 14

St. John’s Annual Chicken BBQ, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or until sold out. Menu includes 1/2 chicken, baked beans, mac salad, and a roll and dessert for $15. Takeout only. St. John’s Church is located at 28 Rock St. in Newark Valley. For tickets, call (607) 687-1068.

Sunday Brunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St. Newark Valley. Enjoy a variety of delicious options, including waffles, specialty crustless quiche egg bake, and more.

225th Church Anniversary Sing led by Loren Bellows on the Green, 6 p.m., East Smithfield, Pa. Bring a lawn chair. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held in the Federated Church sanctuary. A love offering will be received.

JUNE 15

Spencer Library Board Meeting, 6 p.m., 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

JUNE 16

Candor Free Library Story Hour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 2 Bank St., Candor. Enjoy playtime, music and movement, stories, crafts, and snacks.

Apalachin Library Board Meeting, 6:15 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tea and Live Stream Yoga with Lindsey, 10:15 a.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Lindsey is a certified yoga and fitness instructor. Enjoy community along with accessible guided chair and/or floor movement in Newark Valley.

JUNE 17

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Wright-Edsall Post #1624, 1 Dean St., Nichols. Dinner for $10 is also available.

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JUNE 18

Strawberry Festival 5K Rock and Run, Hickories Park, Owego. Register at https://runsignup.com/Race?raceId=145557. The Kids’ Fun Run is at 5:15 p.m. and the 5K is at 6 p.m. Music and festivities begin at 5 p.m. Visit www.owego.org to learn more.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Afternoon Book Club, 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. In the Bleak Midwinter by Julia Spencer-Fleming.

Reiki Class, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Call (607) 625-3333 to register.

Summer Celebration, 4 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St. Newark Valley. Free hot dogs and ice cream social.

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

JUNE 19 and 20

Strawberry Festival – “Sweet Liberty” – Downtown Owego. The block party begins Friday at 5 p.m. and concludes with fireworks. Saturday begins with a parade at 9:30 a.m. and continues until 5 p.m. There will be over 20 bands, food, vendors, children’s entertainment, and much more. Visit www.owego.org and click on the strawberry to learn more.

JUNE 22

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting and Public Hearing, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

JUNE 23

Candor Free Library Story Hour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 2 Bank St., Candor. Enjoy playtime, music and movement, stories, crafts, and snacks.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Tea and Live Stream Yoga with Lindsey, 10:15 a.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Lindsey is a certified yoga and fitness instructor. Enjoy community along with accessible guided chair and/or floor movement in Newark Valley.

JUNE 24

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JUNE 25

Stuffy Town Adventure, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JUNE 27

The Hunger Games, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Special Community Youth Theater in partnership with the Tappan Spaulding Memorial Library, 11 a.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley.

JUNE 30

Candor Free Library Story Hour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 2 Bank St., Candor. Enjoy playtime, music and movement, stories, crafts, and snacks.

Tea and Live Stream Yoga with Lindsey, 10:15 a.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Lindsey is a certified yoga and fitness instructor. Enjoy community along with accessible guided chair and/or floor movement in Newark Valley.

JULY 1

Tioga County Industrial Development Agency Regular Monthly Meeting of the Board of Directors, 4:30 p.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

JULY 11

Big Flats Coin Club Show, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., American Legion Post 45, S. Olcott Rd., Big Flats. Use exit 49 off I-86.

JULY 14

Berkshire Free Library Trustees Meeting, 10 a.m., Berkshire Library, Route 38, Berkshire.

JULY 15

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Wright-Edsall Post #1624, 1 Dean St., Nichols. Dinner for $10 is also available.

AUGUST 19

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Wright-Edsall Post #1624, 1 Dean St., Nichols. Dinner for $10 is also available.

SEPTEMBER 16

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Wright-Edsall Post #1624, 1 Dean St., Nichols. Dinner for $10 is also available.

OCTOBER 21

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Wright-Edsall Post #1624, 1 Dean St., Nichols. Dinner for $10 is also available.

NOVEMBER18

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Wright-Edsall Post #1624, 1 Dean St., Nichols. Dinner for $10 is also available.

DECEMBER 16

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Wright-Edsall Post #1624, 1 Dean St., Nichols. Dinner for $10 is also available.