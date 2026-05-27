Owego Elementary Students Creatively Celebrate America 250

The Monday, May 18 Village of Owego Board meeting was quite special, as third graders Hannah Korutz and Maggie Shoultes addressed the Village Board and shared their patriotic artworks as part of the Owego America 250 Creative Expression Contest, sponsored by Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation in Owego. Both girls attend Apalachin Elementary School and presented their drawings and paintings of the American flag, the Constitution, and the Capitol Building.

Flanked by their supportive families, the young girls spoke of their inspiration and their love of creativity and art. Additionally, 36 Owego Elementary fifth graders in Mrs. Harris’s and Ms. Masse’s classes submitted a variety of poems, essays, drawings, and other creative art in the contest but could not attend the meeting.

Bob Bassett of the CHB Youth Foundation facilitated the recognition and gave each girl an appreciation certificate, a gift card to Carol’s Coffee and Art Bar in Owego, and coupons generously donated by Taco Bell.

A fun fact: in 1996, Taco Bell pulled off one of the greatest April Fools’ Day hoaxes by running a national ad stating that it had purchased the real Liberty Bell from the National Park Service in Philadelphia and renamed it the Taco Liberty Bell. The ad stated that it was moving it to its corporate office in California.

After several days of irate public responses by patriotic Americans, it became clear that it was an April Fools’ hoax, now considered one of the all-time best.

Bob Bassett shared that regional Taco Bell officials generously donated coupons and meal cards for the contest in recognition of Owego’s new Taco Bell franchise. The sculpted replica of the official Liberty Bell created by Binghamton students is now displayed in the Owego Village Community Space thanks to the Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation.

A plaque dedicating the wooden bell was presented honoring Owego’s support for America’s 250th birthday and all the children and youth who love their country.