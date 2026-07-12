Kids Invited to Join the Fun at the Berkshire Blueberry and Books Festival

Preparations are under way for the 12th Annual Blueberry and Books Festival on July 18, at the Berkshire Free Library and Fire Company grounds. This year, they will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the 100th anniversary of the library building donation from Miriam Patch, and the support from local voters for their recent request for a tax referendum.

“The festival is one way we would like to show our appreciation to our community, and what better way than to provide some fun for our up-and-coming generation of youngsters,” the organizers stated.

There will be a Kiddie Parade for ages 12 and younger. Lineup will take place by the Kids Booth on the south side of the Fire Station at 10 a.m. The parade will start at 10:30. To participate, just show up dressed as your favorite book character, something blueberry themed, or something patriotic. No motorized transport of any kind, please.

The parade will follow last year’s route in front of the vendors by the Community Hall, turning right onto the sidewalk along Jewitt Hill, right onto the sidewalk in front of the Library, and ending in front of the Fire Station. All participants will receive a goody bag with a free game ticket to use at the kids’ booth. There will be prizes awarded for the funniest, most creative, and most original.

Some returning favorite FREE activities from past years include face painting, make and take crafts, a scavenger hunt, guessing the number of blueberry gum balls in the jar, and a wonderful balloon artist roaming the grounds and handing out balloon animals. Be sure to snap a family photo at the Blueberry Festival Photo Board.

This year, Maverick the pony and his friend Bunnies will join for two story times at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. There are also paid games for all ages, such as Plinko, The Ring Toss, The Fishing Pond, The Spinning Wheel, and The Blueberry Toss.

The festival is a fun event that helps fund the library and brings the community together for a day of celebration.

“Our hope is that everyone who comes can enjoy some good food, good times, and go home knowing it was all for a good cause,” exclaimed the organizers!