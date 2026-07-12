‘Tioga Antiques Trail Challenge’ Deemed a Success

During May, participating members along the Tioga Antiques Trail saw a healthy increase in customer visitations and revenues.

“We were quite pleased with the 32 entrants who visited between seven and 11 of our participating members,” said Annette Chamberlain, Administrative Executive at the Early Owego Antique Center.

Chamberlain pointed out that while the participation of 32 visitors may not seem like a lot, when coupled with the Passport format, it resulted in 280 individual store visits. Shop owners reported increased foot traffic and corresponding sales, proving that collaborative marketing efforts increase visitation for all. Additional promotions will be offered in the future. Work also continues on establishing the Tioga Antiques Trail logo as recognizable throughout the county, including additional signage and promotional literature. J

Jim Mead, Antiques Trail originator and coordinator, noted that no administrative costs were passed on to participating shops, expressing that “we are simply banding together to enhance our visitors’ collective experience along the trail.”

With 13 antique shops within Tioga County, and four of them major multi-dealer venues, the area has become a major antiquing destination. Early Owego alone has hosted visitors from 32 states and 33 international countries, from Ecuador to Egypt.

Visit https://www.earlyowego.com/antiques-trail to learn more.