Early Owego Antique Center Announces ‘Tour Owego’ Bicycle Livery

Visitors to Owego will have an opportunity to rent actual vintage cruiser-type bicycles at Early Owego Antique Center’s Lake and Main Street location.

“I have been collecting functional balloon-tire vintage bikes for some time now,” said Jim Mead, Early Owego owner. “Rather than having them collect dust, we thought it would be nice if visitors and locals could have a chance to explore our remarkable historic residences and businesses within and outside our acclaimed National Historic District.”

When questioned why most of the Tour Owego rental fleet are vintage girls’ bikes without top tubes, Mead explained that “riders of any age will appreciate the convenience of riding without the struggle of mounting a top-tube model.”

Additionally, all bikes will be equipped with front baskets to accommodate small purchases, cameras, and personal items. Renters will be given information to access Tioga Tourism’s Historic House Tour- an audio tour of noteworthy properties that give our town its distinctive heritage and charm. It is hoped that local historians with specific interests will create special tour routes based on different elements of Owego’s rich history.

Tour Owego’s Bicycle Livery became available during First Friday in Owego, and continues on Saturdays and Sundays throughout the summer from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rental will be $5 an hour or $10 for the afternoon, making it an affordable excursion around the Village. Service will be provided from the corner of Lake and Main, and helmets will be available to ensure safety.

“Visitors and locals alike are invited to see and enjoy our community from the seat of a vintage bicycle and experience all that Owego has to offer,” the Early Owego Antique Center wrote in an announcement of this new attraction.

Visit https://www.earlyowego.com to learn more.