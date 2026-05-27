OA Schools Presents Student Art Show on June 1

[By Wendy Post]

The art departments at Owego-Apalachin Schools announce the Student Art Show, an exhibition featuring the work of students in grades K-12. This year’s theme is Artistic Intelligence.

Opening for one night only, the exhibition will take place on Monday, June 1, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Owego Apalachin Middle School Gymnasium.

A variety of two-dimensional and 3-dimensional art mediums will be featured. Students from Apalachin and Owego elementary schools, the Owego Middle School, and OFA will all be represented.