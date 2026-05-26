Candor Historical Society Talk: The Settlement and Growth of Candor

To commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States, the Candor Historical Society will host a special program on May 27. This event will focus on the history of Candor’s settlement, highlighting the origins and development of the town.

While Candor itself is not 250 years old, its story began with the arrival of men who had served in the Revolutionary War, along with their families. In 1794, 232 years ago, they became the first settlers of the area. Among these original families, three out of four were closely related.

The settlers were drawn to Candor after learning about its fertile, untouched forests and scenic creek. This information came from two family members who had passed through the region during the Sullivan/Clinton campaign and were later hired to survey the land that would become Candor.

The original families hailed from Farmington, Connecticut, and shared news of Candor’s promise with friends and relatives back home. Soon, more people from Farmington joined them, intrigued by tales of the area near Wago (now Owego). The settlers humorously referred to this enthusiasm as “Wago Fever.” Over time, additional families arrived from other parts of Connecticut as well as from Massachusetts.

The upcoming program will trace Candor’s transformation from its founding in the late 1700s to the mid-1800s, when the town thrived with a bustling business community. The event will take place at the Candor Town Hall on May 27 at 7 p.m., and is free and open to the public.