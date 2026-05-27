Tioga County Property Transactions

Kenneth Luciani to Randoph and Laura Schurter for $2,500.

On May 13, 2026, property located at 186 Diamond Valley Rd., Tioga, from Linda Doane As Atty in Fact, and Mary Jane Carrier By Atty in Fact, to Ryan Macneal for $30,000.

On May 14, 2026, property located at 2103 Newark Valley Maine Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from George Jr. and Donna Mundt to Valerie and Timothy Jr. Bollinger for $360,000.

On May 14, 2026, property located at 171 Coddington Rd., Town of Candor, from JP Reilly Construction LP to Austen Rentals LLC for $500,000.

On May 14, 2026, property located at 304 Ridgefield Rd., Town of Owego, from Jeffrey and Judith Envid to Amanda Giannone and Nicholas Cavuto for $304,314.

On May 15, 2026, property located at 233 Erie St., Village of Waverly, from Cindy Lerche to Suttons Rentals LLC for $32,674.

On May 15, 2026, property located at 6000 St. Rt. 17C, Town of Owego, transferred from Valerie Fiori to US Bank National Assoc., not in its individual capacity, but solely as Trustee of Mill City Mortgage Loan Trust for $108,444.44.