Applications Now Being Accepted for Home Repair and Accessibility Programs Through Tioga Opportunities, Inc.

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. (TOI) is now accepting applications for two important programs designed to help older adults and individuals with disabilities remain safe, independent, and comfortable in their homes.

TOI was recently awarded $200,000 through the New York State Division of Homes and Community Renewal’s RESTORE program (Residential Emergency Services to Offer (Home) Repairs to the Elderly). The funding will provide emergency home repairs for older adults facing urgent situations that threaten their health and safety, including lack of heat or water, leaking roofs or pipes, failing water heaters, or well pump issues.

TOI has also received $150,000 through the Access to Home program, which supports home modifications that improve accessibility and safety for individuals with documented limitations caused by a disability. Eligible improvements may include wheelchair ramps and lifts, handrails, widened doorways, and roll-in showers.

“These programs provide critical support that allows people to remain safely in the homes and communities they know and love,” said Chet Babcock, Director of Energy Services at TOI. “Applications are now open, and we encourage anyone who may benefit from these services to contact us and learn more.”

Programs like RESTORE and Access to Home help residents maintain their independence while improving quality of life and reducing barriers within the home. By assisting older adults and individuals with disabilities, TOI continues its mission of strengthening the community through safe, stable, and accessible housing.

Funding is limited, and eligible residents are encouraged to apply as soon as possible. For more information about eligibility requirements or to apply, visit https://tiogaopp.org/home-repair/ or contact TOI directly at (607) 687-0944.