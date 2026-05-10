TOI to Host AARP Driver Safety Course

Claim your safe driver discount! When you take the AARP Smart Driver course, you could be eligible for a multi-year discount on your auto insurance. Plus, safer driving can save you more than just money. The course teaches proven driving techniques to help you and your loved ones stay safe on the road.

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. is pleased to host the AARP Driver Safety Course on Monday, May 11 and Tuesday, May 12, from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at the Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

This is a six-hour course spread across two consecutive days. You must attend both days to receive the discount. The cost is $25 for AARP members and $30 for non-members.

It is important that you call ahead to reserve your spot, as walk-ins will not be accepted. On training day, you must bring your valid NY State Driver’s License, AARP card (if you are a member), and a check written out to AARP for either $25 or $30.

Pre-registration is required. Please call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.