Major search underway for missing 18-year-old from Nichols.

Major search underway for missing 18-year-old from NicholsA large police presence was seen on Saturday, and as police continue their search for 18-year-old Dalton G. Malmstrom. Police photo.

Posted By: psadvert May 10, 2026

Emergency responders and volunteers from both New York and Pennsylvania have joined the effort to find Dalton G. Malmstrom, who was last seen on Saturday morning, May 9, 2026.

Dalton was last seen near East River Road in the town of Nichols.

Major search underway for missing 18-year-old from Nichols

A current image of Dalton G. Malmstrom. Police photo.

According to New York State Police, Dalton was last seen leaving his home in the 2100 block of East River Rd., near the Susquehanna River, around 7:45 a.m. Family members told authorities Dalton had not been acting like himself before he left.

Dalton is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall with dark hair. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt.

Major search underway for missing 18-year-old from Nichols

State Police search for 18-year-old Dalton G. Malmstrom along the Susquehanna River in Nichols, N.Y. Police photo.

Anyone who has seen Dalton or knows where he may be is asked to contact the New York State Police immediately at (607) 561-7400.

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