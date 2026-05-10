Major search underway for missing 18-year-old from Nichols.

Emergency responders and volunteers from both New York and Pennsylvania have joined the effort to find Dalton G. Malmstrom, who was last seen on Saturday morning, May 9, 2026.

Dalton was last seen near East River Road in the town of Nichols.

According to New York State Police, Dalton was last seen leaving his home in the 2100 block of East River Rd., near the Susquehanna River, around 7:45 a.m. Family members told authorities Dalton had not been acting like himself before he left.

Dalton is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall with dark hair. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt.

Anyone who has seen Dalton or knows where he may be is asked to contact the New York State Police immediately at (607) 561-7400.