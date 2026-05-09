Casey Donholt Wins at Meggan Hobart Spring Fling Opener; Next up is Olympique Format on May 9 at Champion Speedway

Congrats to Casey Donholt on another win at the Meggan Hobart Spring Fling Opener at Champion Speedway, held on Saturday, May 2.

Casey made his usual great start, and he and Albert Smith had an awesome battle for three laps, side by side. It looked like Albert had just gotten by him on the outside over the start line end of lap three and then pulled up, leaving everyone to wonder what had happened.

Fast Albert was visibly upset; come to find out, he said he thought it was the last lap. Casey was consistent on the night; Spencer Portararo was fast, beating Donholt in the semi; and Caleb Stewart was also very quick, but he had unfortunate luck with bike problems while leading both his semi and last chance.

Young Joel Farwell rode a nice race to take the win in his first time in D-2. The JR racing was exciting; Jaden Slate won the 150 program, while both Grayson Frederici and Kabriel Howard were impressive in the 250 class.

The Quad program really didn’t skip a beat, and it was cool seeing the Four Wheel Thunder back on the speedway track. The current track champion, Dylan Hawk, put on an excellent show in the main event, coming from the 30 yard line and passing six of the nine riders to take third. Lucas “Duff Daddy” Duffy made a comeback and took the win.

Next up is the Olympique Format on May 9 at Champion Speedway, located at 227 Old Narrows Rd., accessible via Exit 64 off NYS 17. Racing typically starts at 7:15 p.m., with gates opening at 5 p.m. for standard Saturday events. Sunday afternoon events usually begin at 1 p.m.

Highlights for the 2026 season include the Spring Fling, which took place on May 2, the East Coast Spring Classic on May 24, the Omar Lightner Cup on June 6, the Hurricane Hank Bassett Cup on June 27, Mikey Buman Night on July 11, the Jagger Roberts Race on July 25, the Larry and Kathy McBride Memorial on Aug. 1, the NY State Championships on Aug. 15, the US Open National Championships Final on Sept. 6, Track Points Championship Finals on Sept. 19, the East Coast Fall Classic Championships Final on Oct. 11, and the Lonni Whitmore Tribute Fall Brawl Halloween Spooktacular on Oct. 25.

Visit www.eastcoastspeedway.com to learn more.

Meggan Hobart Spring Fling Opener Results

D-1 Scratch: Casey Donholt, Spencer Portararo, Levi Harris, Albert Smith, Mike Cortese.

D-2: Joel Farwell, Cody Pierce, Zach Ostrander, Chloe Schnurr, Chris Hulbert.

JR 150 Main: Jaden Slate, Lilly Cornell, Dakota Pierce, Mikki Card.

JR 150 B Main: Jenson Pierce, Thomas Wade, Levi Koch, Kabriel Howard -DNS.

JR 150 D-2 Main: Blake Roberts, Sawyer Dubanowitz, Gracie Bailey.

250 Main: Grayson Frederici, Kabriel Howard, Mikki Card.

Quad Main: Lucas Duffy, Deron Fenton, Dylan Hawk, Cam Staun, Joey Brizee, Christopher Warren, Rob Kinghof, Caleb Stewart, Dawson Parks.