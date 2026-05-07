Readers’ Column for the week of May 3, 2026

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2434, extension 2, 24 hours a day, or email comments to ReadersOP@gmail.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any messages. Please limit your comments to 100 words or fewer. If we are unable to cut them down to 100 words, we will not run them if they exceed this number.

I’m just reading the opinions in the Pennysaver this week about the Town of Newark Valley. I’m also wondering when the Town of Newark Valley’s highway superintendent is going to learn how to oil stone roads on Rock Street and Newark Valley Maine Road. In the last two years, the stones aren’t sticking to it. I think the taxpayers ought to do something about that.

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I look forward every week to reading Gail’s Tails. Gail is doing a wonderful job helping out those kittens! If you are looking for a kitty or want to help out Gail with those huge expenses she has, please call her at (607) 689-3033. Thank you, Gail, for all you do for the cats!

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Two thoughts for today. When cruelty becomes the norm, compassion becomes radical. Another thought: History is watching, silence is a choice. Thank you.

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Does anybody know why, when you mail a letter from the Owego area, it goes up to Syracuse? It makes a lot of problems, and it would be interesting to know why this problem exists. Thank you.

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This is a special thanks to the Owego EMTs, the employees at McDonald’s, and also the sheriff who helped my mom when she blacked out in the McDonald’s parking lot. Again, thank you to these well-trained, caring people who help my mom and me. Tioga County surely is fortunate to have these people here!

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What about the water problem at the new TSC store over there? That should have been all figured out when they had the plans when they put in for the building permit. I think somebody is getting paid to drag their feet.

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I think that we are very fortunate to have a man like Joe Tennant as our Town of Newark Valley DPW Supervisor. If you have a complaint, why don’t you reach out in person? Two things I am certain about are that he is approachable and very accommodating.

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PLEASE think twice before applying pesticides to your lawn. This not only harms wildlife, but it is also not good for pets and people. You are killing off a food source for birds. The same goes for many critters, necessary to keep our world in balance. Is a perfect lawn worth this slaughter? Plus, residue/run off is getting into YOUR water supply. Lawn care and lawn product companies have lobbies to prevent agencies from stopping this practice. Do you really want to be a part of it and their greed at great cost to the environment?

National Political Viewpoints

For God’s sake, gasoline is $4.15 a gallon. You gotta be kidding me! Trump says, oh, he’s got plenty of time, don’t rush me. Well, you know, if you’re a millionaire and you’re a billionaire, yeah, $4.00 is nothing. But if you’re a working American, that’s an awful lot of money. So I wish he’d get off his butt and do something about this war he started. I can’t afford to be taking my sweet time like he can.

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To Mama Gump, keep sending in your comments; I love to read them. And you are 100 percent correct on everything you say.

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When is Sean Hannity going to apologize to the American people for misleading them? When Hell freezes over?

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Trump has lost his mind, and he’s got the nuclear codes. Sleep well.

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I feel really good with the a six-time draft dodger and convict leading our military with unqualified people that he picks off the street because he can control them. This country’s turned into a real joke. Whatever happened to democracy in this country? It’s gone.

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The only promise Trump ever made and kept was the fact that he’s going after his political opponents. He said he believes in retribution. So here we go. Instead of governing America, he is all hung up on somebody who said something bad about him. Boohoo, grow up! Some Commander in Chief. I hope you Republican MAGA people who voted for him are proud of yourself.

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On the Letters to the Editor on April 26 – Great editorial! So sensible and so true.

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I’ll tell you just the way it is. I’m not a Trump fan and didn’t vote for him, but I’ll tell you this: I’ll be damned before I let my kids watch that Jimmy Kimmel. To make such statements about the president of the United States, I don’t care – Republican, Democrat, Independent; I don’t care. I will not allow my children to watch such trash. What that man did, he should be punished, 100 percent thrown in jail. He’s disgusting. That show should be ripped right off the air!

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While Melania was clutching her pearls about what Jimmy Kimmel said three days before the correspondence dinner, not knowing what was ahead, she might want to remember that the Hortmans who were murdered in their Minnesota home. MAGA, including Republicans in Congress, made jokes. Paul Pelosi was severely injured by would-be assassins. MAGA, including Trump and his family, made jokes. When Bob Mueller died, Trump probably said, “I’m glad he’s dead,” on social media. Why is it that when anyone else is attacked in MAGA, they all cry crocodile tears and want revenge? Maybe they ought to look at their own house.

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How exactly did Trump, Nick Langworthy, Elon Musk, and DOGE kill 750,000 people, mostly children, since 2025? “Into the Wood Chipper: A Whistleblower’s Account of How the Trump Administration Shredded USAID,” a new book by Nicholas Enrich, tells how, in a few short months they killed this many to date. A projected 14 million people will die within five years if not restored. Begun in 1961, USAID funded thousands of health programs worldwide. But America broke its promises to millions, to World Governments, and smashed contractual partnerships, killing babies in their mothers’ arms. How tough are you now, Mama Gump?

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Amazing how Democrats can get off their gluteus maximus and applaud ”King Charles,” when they protest “No Kings” and show America how much they care. — Studebaker Hawk

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I’ve worked in industry for more than 50 years. Trump isn’t acting like a king, but like a CEO of a large company – as he was. So the demonstrations should be titled “No CEOs.”

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I have to say that the Pope needs to stick to religious issues. He’s not a politician, and please let Trump do what Trump is doing. He’s the best president we’ve ever had, and he’s only looking out for the people of the country and of the world. So please, Pope, stick to the issues of the Catholic Church. That’s where we need you the most.

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“Trump’s penchant for saying utterly false things to make himself or his followers feel better or to manipulate the markets does not change reality. Rather than figure out which statements are accurate, it is best to assume that virtually everything that comes out of Trump’s mouth is untrue.” Jennifer Rubin, “Words and Phrases”

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These are the things the Democrats have promised to abolish if they retake power: the 1st, 2nd, 4th, 5th and 6th amendments, the Electoral College, the Senate, the Supreme Court, ICE, borders, law enforcement, and many more not mentioned. Can we declare the Democrats enemies of our nation now before we don’t have a nation? Can we please?

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The donkey does it again. The Southern Poverty Law Center is funding the ideology of the Democrats. You missed it again. Strike three! — Mama Gump

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I would like to say I agree with whoever wrote that the Democrats are as bad as the Iranians who refuse to admit defeat. Actually, Democrats are worse and far more dangerous than the Iranians, primarily because even though they lost the 2024 election, they seem to think they can just ignore that they are not in charge. The profound hatred they have for any and everyone who doesn’t agree with their destructive ideas makes an enemy who needs to be neutralized in any way possible.

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Just wondering if “Studebaker” is anti-immigration or anti-illegal immigration. Those are two VASTLY different things.

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Yes, many of us were on the Trump bandwagon. We were promised lower taxes, more US-made goods, less dependency on foreign fuels, and no new wars. Once any politicians get in office, power gets to their head. We are hard-working people who are tired of people taking advantage of the system; we pay our bills, taxes, and take care of our family, and we believed in change. Ha, ha, charade we are. Something has to change; people need something to believe in.

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A coming in last week’s column was a perfect example of people believing things they hear or read on legacy media without doing any research. It is obvious that neither the writer nor his source has any idea what the 25th Amendment is about. Also, if you think Donald Trump is screwing up the USA or the world, you must have been sleeping during the Obama/Biden fiascos.

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How wealthy are individual Congressmen and Senators? Visit www.wealthincongress.com. Click “List,” click “Leaderboard,” highlight “All,” “Both,” and “Worth.” There you will find each individual Congressman or Senator, their wealth under “Entry,” “Current,” “Annualized %” and “Total %”. Click on any legislator, and you will see that if they had invested their entire wealth in the S&P 500 upon entering the House or Senate, how much wealth they should expect to have now, based on historic returns. For some of them, their wealth has increased far beyond expectations. Some, not so much.

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It was so refreshing to read Joseph Shortino’s exceptionally well-written letter in last week’s Letter to the Editor. I always read the letters to the editor, this column, and the national political viewpoints. It was great reading the truth about people coming into our country illegally; it is a criminal act. The only things not included were the significant damage caused to our job market, our schools, our health care system, our court system, and our housing market. He may have had a limited word count. I really loved that letter, Mr. S.

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The Democrats have allowed their long-term corruption to become their lifeline. Their cheating, lying, theft of taxpayer dollars, open borders, no voter ID, corrupt NGO’s and nonprofits, and their payoffs to the media, etc., won’t stop until that party is dismantled. Today’s Dems are too far gone.