Tioga County Property Transactions

On April 21, 2026, property located at 380 Candor Rd., Town of Spencer, from Erin Kerr to Ashley O’Connor and Benjamin Mullen for $200,000.

On April 21, 2026, property located at 356 Acme Rd., Town of Barton, from Brent and Kathy Skinner to Jerry and Sarah Miller for $195,000.

On April 21, 2026, property located at 507 Walker Rd., Town of Owego, from Nancy Jacobson to Steven Bonafino for $235,400.

On April 22, 2026, property located at 0 Ithaca Rd., Town of Spencer, from Robin Rumsey-Novi to Thomas Doster for $37,000.

On April 23, 2026, property located at 4 Orchard St., Village of Owego, from Donald Sargent and Shannon Barrett to Andrew and Gillian Rudy for $255,000.

On April 23, 2026, property located at 82 Dickinson Rd., Town of Owego, from Patricia Moore As Atty in Fact, and Suzanne Outman By Atty in Fact, to Maria Howard for $310,000.

On April 23, 2026, property located at 185 Temple St., Village of Owego, from Aaron and Charity Reeves to John and Megan Reeves for $120,000.

On April 23, 2026, property located at 7 Orchard Ave., Village of Owego, from Heinz and Monika Hoffman to Michael Seeley for $260,000.

On April 24, 2026, property located at 3 Winchester Dr., Town of Owego, from William and Carolyn Wilhem to Angel Alvizures Cifuentes and Irma Del Carmen Reyes Reyes for $25,000.

On April 24, 2026, property located at 5486 Gaskill Rd., Town of Owego, from Brian and Lillian Henry to Jacob and Danielle Reeves for $40,000.

On April 24, 2026, property located at 17 Caldwell St., Village of Waverly, from Coty Lunn to Dave Gratkowski for $142,500.

On April 27, 2026, property located at 14 Chemung St., Village of Waverly, from Eric Bodine to Emmarella Properties LLC for $65,000.

On April 27, 2026, property located at 79 Rejmer Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Zebulin Jordan to Joshua Luszczek for $20,000.