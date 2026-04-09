Gail’s Tails

[By Gail Ghinger]

This is momma cat, Merry, from February. She was spayed and received her shots after I took in her and four of her older kittens from Prospect Street in Owego.

I was told me she has severe dental disease and loose teeth. She is scheduled for surgery in two weeks to remove these teeth, which will help her eat without pain.

I’ve been trying to raise money for this. I have two raffles going to help cover the cost of her $800 to $1,000 surgeries. The raffles are at euPawria, in the plaza on Route 434, right across the bridge.

She is so loving, and I hope she can find a home after her surgery and recovery. She is approximately eight years old.

If you would like to donate, call me at (607) 689-3033.