Tioga County Property Transactions

On March 23, 2026, property located at 304 Chemung St., Village of Waverly, from Leanne White to Bismah Corporation for $75,000.

On March 24, 2026, property located at 508 E. Main St., Village of Owego, from Gerald Week Jr. to NYVA New Estate Inc., Samuel Nowetner for $100,000.

On March 25, 2026, property located at Bornt Hill Road, Town of Owego, from Cathie Hanley to Vernon Fronek for $12,000.

On March 25, 2026, property located at 113 Spencer Ave., Village of Owego, from Jason Spear to OV MMD LLC for $93,500.

On March 25, 2026, property located at 3615 Bailey Hollow Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Jason Harvey to Ryan and Christine Murphy for $250,000.

On March 26, 2026, property located at Sabin Road, Town of Spencer, from Joan Weston to Matthew and McKinley Bast for $32,000.

On March 26, 2026, property located at 184 Valley View Dr., from James and Linda Tofte to Alexis Polcare and Adam Kasper for $299,000.

On March 30, 2026, property located at 1971 Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from David and Cynthia Melanson to AJA Ventures LLC for $200,000.

On March 30, 2026, property located at 314 Sibley Rd., Town of Nichols, from Nathanial Wetzel to Joshua and Bailey Masciarelli for $245,000.