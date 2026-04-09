Connecting people to free medical equipment and supplies

[By JoAnn R. Walter]

The MED Shed, or Medical Equipment Distribution Shed, located behind the First Presbyterian Church at 140 S. Main St. in Nichols, N.Y., is a go-to for individuals in need of medical equipment or supplies.

The three volunteers who manage the MED Shed started their mission to serve the community seven years ago.

Jim Pierson, Barb Quick, and Charlene Katchuk have witnessed first-hand the significant impact the MED Shed and their efforts have made in Tioga County.

The MED Shed is well-known to many, yet the trio continues to work on getting the word out to others who many not know about the service.

Pierson explained that the MED Shed evolved after the Community Care Network of Nichols, which operated a similar service, merged with Tioga Opportunities and was looking for a group to take over. At the time, church members were looking for a new project to start.

Call it meant-to-be, the MED Shed has been growing ever since.

The MED Shed provides gently used durable equipment and supplies to individuals. The equipment is donated to the MED Shed, which gives it a new purpose and enhances the overall quality of life for someone in need.

Barb noted, “Donating is better than seeing these useful items in the trash.”

From canes, crutches, walkers, commode chairs, toilet supports, bed pans, knee braces, safety bars, shower chairs and benches, personal care items, along with wheelchairs and knee scooters, to name a few, the MED Shed offers used, clean equipment in good working condition.

Pierson remarked, “All items are free to anyone who needs them and can pick them up.”

At times, the MED Shed sees donations above-and-beyond their usual inventory. For instance, a portable oxygenator was recently donated.

The MED Shed does not ask for a fee. Donations are accepted.

Larger items, such as wheelchairs, transporters, knee scooters and hands-free crutches must be returned when individuals are done using them.

Appointments are necessary. The MED Shed is accessible for individuals, too, with a paved parking lot and concrete pad leading to the shed entrance.

Although primarily serving individuals within Tioga County, the MED Shed also serves neighbors in bordering New York counties and to the south in Pennsylvania.

For two modest-sized sheds in the back yard of a historic church, their yield is incredible. The MED Shed gave out 500-plus pieces of equipment in 2021, and hit the one-thousand mark in 2022. In both 2024 and 2025, four thousand items were distributed, and to individuals of all ages.

Often, Home Health Caregivers, Physical and Occupational Therapists and Social Workers, among others, seek out MED Shed items to assist their clients. Referrals also come from hospitals and doctor’s offices.

Charlene chuckled, “And, sometimes we get items in that we aren’t sure what they are used for, so our home health friends can usually explain it.”

The group has shared their mission at area events or as guest speakers at local organizations. The trio acknowledged that their mission has been extremely worthwhile and very rewarding to them personally, and they are pleased to be able to connect with people in the community.

“The people we see are very grateful for items they receive,” Jim shared, and also mentioned that tears are often shed, too, because some individuals would not be able to acquire the medical equipment that they need without the assistance from the MED Shed.

Today, they are reaching out to potential volunteers in neighboring communities who would be interested in starting their own MED Shed; for instance, anyone in Northern Tioga County. The need is great, the trio concurred, and having a second MED Shed group in Tioga County would further extend the mission and meet the increased need.

Monetary donations are welcomed. Checks can be made out to the First Presbyterian Church; please add MED Shed in the memo line. Mail checks to 140 S. Main St., Nichols, N.Y. 13812.

For information, or to make an appointment, call Jim Pierson at (607) 699-3173, Barb Quick at (607) 699-3736, or Charlene Katchuk at (607) 699-3302.